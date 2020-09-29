Frazier has been the team to beat in its section for years now in girls volleyball, whether it be in Class 1A or 2A.
That’s changed a bit in 2020 with the loss of six starters and three key players off the bench to graduation. That group included first-team all-section players Skye Eicher, Logan Hartman and Sierra Twigg.
The Lady Commodores started the season 0-2 in Section 3-AA for the first time under longtime coach Mandy Hartman before getting in the win column on Monday night with a 3-0 sweep at Charleroi.
“We do have four lettermen back,” Hartman said in the preseason. “We certainly have a different look this year. I can’t lie, I was very apprehensive about walking in the gym the first day. But it’s time for a new group and it’s their turn to step up and play. I think we’re going to have a nice competitive team.”
It would be foolish to count Frazier out of the playoff race despite its slow start. The Lady Commodores still have some quality players, including sophomore Jensyn Hartman, the daughter of Mandy and assistant coach Don Hartman.
“Jensyn is a setter and plays outside for us,” Mandy Hartman said. “Our other setter is Alexis Lovis, who is a senior.”
Hartman points out those two as the team leaders.
“Alexis is not a very vocal person but she’s led by example without a doubt. She has given us 110% every single day. Our vocal leader would probably be Jensyn. She has a lot of coach in her,” Hartman said with a laugh. “But it’s been a nice combination with those two.”
Kaelyn Shaporka and Jordin Brundege are also returning lettermen.
“I think Jensyn is going to score a lot of points for us. Kaelyn will as well,” Hartman said. “Jordin will take the libero position. She saw a lot of time last year when Kathryn (Barch) was hurt. She’s doing a great job.
“Alexis runs the offense. She’s smart. She’s a four-year player. That’s a position I don’t have to worry about.”
New varsity additions this year are seniors Mckenzie Miller and Kendall Shaporka (Kaelyn’s twin sister), junior Abby Scott and sophomores Maddie Stefancik and Braylin Salisbury.
“We needed these kids,” Hartman said. “They’re filling some shoes.”
Frazier’s two losses were both by 3-1 scores to teams considered front-runners in the section: Carmichaels and Waynesburg Central, who are both unbeaten in section play.
“It’s kind of nice going into the section without having a bullseye on your back,” Hartman said. “I like this role that we have this year. Carmichaels is moving up and they always have a good team. Waynesburg of course is good, Southmoreland and Beth-Center, too. I think they’re going to be a lot of battles in our section.”
Frazier travels to Southmoreland tonight.
