HOPWOOD -- Laurel Highlands' senior baseball players got together one last time as a team Monday night and ended their careers in style.
Santino Marra and Andino Vecchiolla helped make sure of that.
Marra went 3-for-3 with a three-run, inside-the-park home run and Vecchiolla struck out 10 in four innings of work as the Mustangs thumped the Falcons, 12-2, in the HARC Teener League championship game at Hutchinson Field. The game was called in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Mustangs finished the HARC season with a perfect 10-0 record after their high school season became a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mustangs manager Buddy Marra was just happy to see the now graduated seniors and a few younger LH players get on a baseball field.
"A lot of these boys are going to college and the reps they got this summer is going to help them this fall instead of being rusty without having played any baseball," Buddy Marra said. "We had a big crowd, too. It was nice to see a lot of people here tonight watching the game.
"It's kind of sad to see these guys go."
Santino Marra also scored three runs and stole a base, and Vecchiolla helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs. The left-handed Seton Hill recruit allowed five hits and two runs in four innings with no walks in earning the win.
"I was just trying to fine tune everything before I go (to college)," Vecchiolla said. "I was using my slider, the change-up a few times, a lot of fastballs and curve ball."
Alex Gesk smacked a three-run double for the Mustangs, Tyler Becker was 2-for-2 with two runs, and Brett Lemansky, Brayden McKnight and Zack Koffler each added a single and a run.
Vecchiolla had at least two strikeouts in each inning but fell behind in the first when Tanner Orndorff led off the game with a single and scored two outs later on Cole Shearer's ringing double to right-center.
The Mustangs answered quickly in the bottom of the first against Falcons starting pitcher James Cessna.
Santino Marra singled, stole second and scored on Vecchiolla's single. Becker also singled and both runners scored when Garrett Myers' sharp grounder was misplayed for an error.
The Mustangs erupted for six runs in the second.
Lemansky and McKnight started the rally with singles and Marra's one-out hit loaded the bases. Gesk brought all three runners home with a double to center, prompting Falcons manager Shawn Musgrove to call on reliever Caleb Dillon, who Vecchiolla greeted with another double to center to make it 7-0. One out later, Becker walked and both runners scored when Myers' deep fly ball resulted in a two-base error.
The Falcons got their second run in the third when D.J. Farkas singled and Orndorff smashed a two-out triple to left.
Orndorff and Shearer both went 2-for-2 to lead the Falcons' offense.
The Mustangs capped the scoring in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the third.
Alex McClain was hit by a pitch and Koffler reached on a two-out infield single. That set the stage for Marra, who laced a line drive that eluded diving right fielder Dylan Bohna, and then raced around the bases for his inside-the-park homer.
"I thought Dylan was going to catch it but once it started to roll I figured I had a chance," Marra said.
Myers relieved Vecchiolla on the mound and pitched a scoreless fifth to wrap up the victory, allowing only a lead-off single to Brant Bonadio.
The Falcons finished at 5-3 with all three losses coming against the Mustangs.
"Connellsville has a nice team with a lot of good ball players," Buddy Marra said. "They're a better team than the scoreboard shows."
The Mustangs gladly displayed the championship trophies awarded to them after the game.
"They played hard. It was a great last game," Buddy Marra said. "I told them to look around at each other. This will be a lifetime memory. When you're 40 and 50 years old, you'll remember this game tonight."
"It's a good way to go out, playing with your buddies the last time before everybody goes off," said Santino Marra, who will continue his baseball career at California University of Pa. "We didn't even get to play high school so it's nice to end it on a high note."
"It was awesome," Vecchiolla said. "I love playing with these guys. This is my team forever. I've been playing with them since I started baseball."
Buddy Marra was grateful to HARC for having the Teener League.
"Thanks to Jason Scott and Pat Lion," Marra said. "Jason allowed us to play here, and he does such a great job with the field. I tip my hat to Jason Scott."
Marra also hinted that the LH group may get together again for baseball next year.
"They all want to get into the County League," Marra said. "So they might not be done yet. I was happy to see (2020 Fayette County Baseball League champion) Masontown do well as a young team. They think they could be an up-and-coming team, too."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.