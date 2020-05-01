Rodney Gallagher had already accomplished just about everything one could imagine for a high school freshman.
Friday provided one last exclamation point for his overstuffed resume.
The Laurel Highlands sensation was named to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Boys Basketball All-State first team for Class 5A.
"I thought I was going to maybe get on the second or third team just because of how young I am and all the seniors out there," Gallagher said. "When I saw got first team, I was really surprised.
"That's another huge accomplishment so far. This is like one of the best freshman seasons ever. I never thought I would come this far."
Gallagher made a splash in football with the Mustangs as a wide receiver/defensive back, then the point guard sparked LH to a WPIAL championship in basketball for the first time since 1968 and into the PIAA tournament.
Along the way he proved to be a clutch performer (highlighted by his two free throws with 4.8 seconds to provide the winning points in the WPIAL final), was among the district's leading scorers, was voted first team all-section, selected as the Herald-Standard Player of the Year and was the first freshman ever named to the Post-Gazette Fab 5.
Gallagher caught 25 passes for 491 yards, ran the ball 35 times for 392 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in football. In basketball, he averaged 22.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Colleges swarmed over each other to give the ninth-grader scholarship offers in football (Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, Michigan, Virginia Tech and William & Mary) and basketball (Illinois, Rhode Island and Pitt).
Gallagher entered the basketball season as a highly touted newcomer and ended it being named one of the top players in the state.
"It's crazy," Gallagher said in reflecting back on his stellar season. "I've been watching people doing this since I was a young age, and I was always hoping and dreaming I could be in their shoes one of these days."
Gallagher, the son of Rod Gallagher and the late Crystal Fields Gallagher, said he is amazed by the spectacular success he's had so far at the high school level, but makes it clear he's not about to sit back and relax now.
He's hungry for more.
"Being in the spotlight now and having all these accomplishments is definitely a blessing," he said. "All I'm going to do is keep working.
"Then, hopefully, next year I can become a better player and do even more, and put myself even more on the map."
