Just as all good things must come to an end, so must bad things.
Well, at least in the case of Uniontown's losing streak, the end of a bad thing created the hopeful beginning of good things to come.
The Red Raiders ended a 35-game losing streak Friday night with a 41-6 non-conference victory over visiting Carrick at Bill Power Stadium.
The last victory for Uniontown was against Laurel Highlands, 26-20, on Oct. 14, 2016, under coach John Fortugna.
"We finally got one in the books," said first-year coach Keith Jeffries. "The kids played hard. They didn't quit tonight. I couldn't ask for anything better tonight."
Jeffries gave a perspective on how long it's been since the Red Raiders celebrated after winning a football game.
"This group has not won a game probably since middle school," explained Jeffries. "We haven't won a game since LH when the kids that are sophomores in college now were freshman. That's the last time we won a game."
The victory got off to an ominous start, however, with Carrick scoring the first touchdown of the game.
Uniontown benefited from a short punt to start its second drive of the game at the Carrick 19-yard line.
However, Uniontown fumbled on the opening play of the drive. Ellis Stephen-Jenkins scooped up the loose ball and sped 82 yards to the end zone to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead at 7:53 of the opening quarter.
The Red Raiders needed only five plays to take the lead after a 36-yard kickoff return set the ball at the Carrick 28-yard line.
Devin George opened the drive with a 7-yard run. Cameron Jackson then covered the final 21 yards on four runs, the last a 4-yard touchdown run.
Michael Harim added the extra point for a 7-6 lead with 4:58 left in the first quarter.
The Red Raiders scored two touchdowns early in the second quarter that were nullified by penalties.
However, Uniontown made the most of an ill-advised fake punt run after a low snap on a fourth-and 27. The Red Raiders started at the Carrick 30-yard line and needed only one play to score.
Carrick was called for 12 men on the field and Maurice Jackson did the rest, breaking a tackle or two as he galloped 25 yards into the end zone at 6:51 of the second quarter.
The Uniontown lead increased to 21-6 three minutes later after a Cameron Jackson interception at the Uniontown 45-yard line.
Maurice Jackson opened the drive with a 17-yard run. Swaney powered for 13 yards. Cameron Jackson slipped through the defense on a 22-yard run.
Swaney did the rest, covering the final four yards to give Uniontown at 21-6 lead with 3:39 left in the half.
Uniontown converted another Carrick into a touchdown just before the end of the half.
A sack by Swaney forced a fumble, recovered by Notorious Grooms at the 6-yard line. Cameron Jackson was stopped just inches shy of the goal line and George capped the short drive with 54 seconds left in the half for a 28-6 lead.
The lead increased to 34-6 at 6:57 in the third quarter. George had runs of seven and 20 yards to set up Cameron Jackson's 5-yard scoring run.
The Red Raiders invoked the mercy rule with 11:09 remaining in the game after Javonte Lewis recovered a fumble with Carrick driving at the Uniontown 18-yard line.
Maurice Jackson started the drive with a punishing 36-yard run. Grooms gained 15 yards on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Swaney did the rest when he sprinted up through the middle of the Carrick defense for a 31-yard touchdown.
Harim came through with the extra point for the mercy rule.
The running game was spread around five backs to spark the offense. Cameron Jackson finished with 84 yards on the ground. Maurice Jackson ran for 83 yards. Swaney battered his way to 67 yards rushing. George finished with 32 yards rushing and Grooms added 18 more.
"We did a good job running the ball. We ran a lot of backs in there," said Jeffries. "We wanted to throw the ball a little more, but we didn't have to.
"(Carrick) played hard. We tried not to get anyone hurt. We have a couple players dinged up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.