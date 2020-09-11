Some thought it would never happen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but here it is.
The high school football season, with its precautions in line and delays behind it, finally kicks off tonight with 21 of 22 local teams in action, all with 7 p.m. start times.
“With the obstacles we had to go through it just didn’t seem like it was going to happen this year, but we made it to this point,” said third-year Albert Gallatin coach Drew Dindl.
Headlining the slate is a non-conference clash of local rivals as Laurel Highlands travels to York Run to take on Dindl’s Colonials.
The Mustangs, out of the Class 4A Big Eight, lost one chance to play a rival when its opener against Uniontown was scratched, and there was a chance the game against the Colonials would not come to fruition either as the AG school board pondered if it should proceed with fall sports.
“We would love to play a rival like AG,” said Kolesar, at the time.
The school did vote to approve fall sports and Dindl couldn’t be happier to not only go on with the season but begin against the nearby Mustangs.
“Luckily the board was supportive and allowed us the opportunity to play,” Dindl said. “It’s great to start off with a game against Laurel Highlands. Going back to when I was at AG that was always the game you wanted to play. We’re all excited to play those guys across town. Hopefully it turns into a good one.”
Dindl just wishes a bigger crowd could see the two meet at York Run but attendance will be limited to 250 in accordance with Gov. Wolf’s guidelines for outdoor sports, which includes players, coaches, officials, band members, cheerleaders, medical personnel and other game workers.
“We’re wanting to pack the house but, obviously, we can’t do that right now,” said Dindl, who led AG to a 5-3 record as an independent last year, its first winning season since the school was formed in 1987.
Laurel Highlands was 3-7 overall and 3-4 in conference play a year ago.
The two teams last met in 2018, also in York Run, with the Mustangs coming away with a 39-13 victory.
Both teams feature talented quarterbacks. Senior Tristan Robinson returns to run Dindl’s beloved triple-option attack, while sophomore NCAA Division-1 recruit Rodney Gallagher is expected to see snaps behind center for LH.
“He’s a special, once-in-a-lifetime athlete,” Dindl said of Gallagher. “But don’t sell the rest of that team short. They’ve got some athletes besides him that are really good, too. He is a center point but they’ve got other weapons.
“We’ve just got to do our jobs, be disciplined and make the plays when they’re in front of us.”
Robinson, who was AG’s second-leading rusher a year ago, will likely be a focal point for the Mustangs’ defense.
“Tristan is a good one and he just keeps getting better,” Dindl said. “He’s a great decision maker.”
Dindl feels his team is well prepared.
“We got a little taste of contact with a scrimmage Saturday and we had a very good practice today,” Dindl said on Wednesday.
“We can’t wait to get out there on Friday.”
There is one other non-conference game tonight as Brownsville hosts East Allegheny in a battle of Class 3A teams. The Falcons, under first-year coach Ramont Small, are out of the Interstate while EA resides in the Allegheny Seven.
In the Class 5A Big East Conference, Connellsville travels to Woodland Hills.
In the Class 4A Big Eight Conference, Belle Vernon faces a stiff opening test at McKeesport and Ringgold travels to Trinity.
In the Class 3A Interstate Conference, Elizabeth Forward is at Yough in a clash of area squads, Mount Pleasant hosts South Allegheny, and South Park goes to Southmoreland.
The Class 2A Century Conference features a pair of local match-ups as Beth-Center travels to Waynesburg Central and Frazier hosts Charleroi.
The Class 1A Tri-County South boasts a pair of meetings between Greene County rivals as Jefferson-Morgan goes to Carmichaels, which has dropped down from 2A this year, and defending champion West Greene hosts Mapletown. Also in TCS play, California is at Bentworth and Monessen hosts Avella.
Uniontown is off and is still in the process of finalizing its schedule.
