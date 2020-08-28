PERRYOPOLIS -- Frazier coach Greg Boggs knows what a potent weapon he has in Kenny Fine, who accounted for touchdowns in five different ways last season.
But while Boggs admits the versatile runner and pass catcher will play a huge role in the Commodores' success this season, he's hoping to get his talented senior a little more backing on offense.
"Teams game plan for Kenny," Boggs said. "Everybody in the conference knows who he is. He jumps out on film. Each team we played, wherever Kenny went their best player followed him. They double-covered him a lot and they usually don't kick to him either."
Fine found the end zone via rushing, receiving and a kickoff return last year, while also throwing a touchdown pass. He ran back two interceptions for scores as well.
Fine rarely came off the field, but he'd have it no other way.
"I like being a huge part of the team," said Fine, whose 14 TDs added up to 84 points, which placed him 10th in the 2019 Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings. "That's the whole point of playing. You want to be on the field all the times. We're going to try to disguise a little more this year because everybody will be keying on me."
"Kenny's an outstanding athlete but he's also a great kid on and off the field," Boggs said. "He was a captain last year as a junior."
Fine is a danger to defenses no matter where he's at on the field, according to Boggs.
"He's a great running back. If you give him 18-inches of daylight, he's gone," Boggs said of Fine, who has been clocked at 4.55 in the 40. "But if you put him back at running back all the time you're losing one of the best receivers in the conference. His catch-rate is excellent. If you put the ball near him he grabs it.
"We have him at our halfback position from which he can be a runner or a receiver."
Boggs feels his star will benefit from a bigger, stronger, more experienced supporting cast in 2020.
"We struggled up front last year but we have all but one there returning," Boggs said. "We were a very young team. We get eight starters back on offense and eight starters back on defense."
Boggs has an array of runners and receivers he hopes can take some of the load off Fine.
"We have some people where, if they focus on Kenny too much, the opportunities are going to be there so we have to make them pay for it," said Boggs, who will use a spread offense at times.
"Jonathan Kubitza plays the X receiver. Colton Arison will play there," Boggs said. "Luke Santo will be a Z receiver. Bob Acklin will be playing some running back-receiver. We had a new kid come out, Nick Novak, who catches anything close to him. I think Keyshaun Thompson can be a weapon.
"Also, we have a freshman, Dom Taranto, who did some good things at the middle school level. This is a big jump up here but we're interested in seeing what he can do."
Boggs' son, junior Brayden Boggs, eventually took over the starting quarterback job last year and will be running the show again with an improved offensive line.
"Instead of a second and a half, if we can get those two or three seconds to throw it'll change our offense," coach Boggs said. "Ian Baccino is a senior and three-year starter who will start on both sides of the line for us. He was 60 out of 60 as far as days in the weight room, and we did Zoom sessions and he was perfect attendance for that, too. He got himself stronger and his 40 time improved. We're looking for him to be a leader up front.
"On defense, Aaron Panepinto and Brayden Baccino were sophomores linebackers who were both banged up a lot last year. This year they're coming back healthy, bigger, stronger. I think our whole defense will be better."
Fine is a key factor in Frazier's stop unit also.
"Defensively, as a free safety Kenny covers the middle of the field," Boggs said. "If the ball is up, he attacks and goes and gets it. He's a very good, dependable, open-field tackler."
The Commodores dropped their first six games last year, their first under Boggs, but closed with three wins in their final four games. The only loss in that span was 32-26 at Carmichaels.
"It was hard at first getting to know the plays and what they wanted, but it got better as the season went on," Fine said. "This year it's a lot easier. We know the plays and what's expected of us."
A 20-14 win over Leechburg invigorated the team, according to Boggs.
"Once they got that first win their confidence took off," Boggs said. "They started playing together more as a team. I think we ended in a good place, knowing we had a lot of 10th- and 11th-graders out there and even some freshmen playing a lot.
"It's been completely different from the beginning this year. The kids are up. Their confidence is there. They know what they can do."
Frazier is part of the Class 2A Century Conference along with Washington, McGuffey, Charleroi, Beth-Center, Waynesburg Central and Chartiers-Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.