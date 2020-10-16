Kenny Fine ran for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass Friday night to lead Frazier to a 39-0 victory over visiting Beth-Center in Century Conference action.
Fine ran for 114 yards on 22 carries for the Commodores (4-1, 4-2).
Beth-Center goes to 1-4 in the conference and 1-5 overall.
Century Conference
Beth-Center 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Frazier 13-12-6-8 -- 39
First Quarter
F: Kenny Fine 1 run (Tristan Scott kick)
F: Kenny Fine 15 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
F: 80 interception return (kick failed)
F: Kenny Fine run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
F: Kenny Fine 13 pass from Dom Dorcon (kick failed).
Fourth Quarter
F: Adam Phillips run (Fine run)
Records: Beth-Center (1-4, 1-5), Frazier (4-1, 4-2).
