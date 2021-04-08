Laurel Highlands put up eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday to invoke the mercy rule in a 13-3 victory over visiting Ringgold in Section 3-AAAA action.
The Mustangs improve to 3-1 in the section, as well as overall. The Rams slip to 0-2 in the section and 2-3 overall.
The game was sitting at 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning when the home team put the game on ice with eight runs, six coming after two outs.
Carson Damico started the inning with a single off starting pitcher Lorenzo Glasser. Ty Sankovich sacrificed him to second.
Winning pitcher Braeden McKnight smacked a pinch-hit double to score Damico. Jared Early kept the inning alive with an infield single.
After courtesy runner C.J. Gesk and Early moved up a base, Joe Chambers belted a two-run single off relief pitcher Eli Callaway.
Kumor grounded into a fielder’s choice and then stole two bases. Zack Koffler followed with a walk. Pinch-hitter Tristan McCoy’s ground ball was mishandled to plate two more runs.
Braedon O’Brien had an RBI double, Damico singled in a run for his second hit of the inning, and McKnight closed out the game with an RBI single.
“It was a little tight there for awhile,” said Laurel Highlands coach Scott DeBerry. “We’ve been swinging the bats pretty well.”
Glasser battled back after allowing four runs in the bottom of the first inning to pitch into the bottom of the sixth. He struck out two and hit two batters in 5.1 innings.
“He’s a sophomore. Lorenzo had a very gutsy performance. He’s a tough kid,” praised Ringgold coach Don Roberts. “He had good command. It was a great performance.
“The low point was the last inning, but the high point was Lorenzo’s pitching.”
Glasser was poised to work out of the first inning when his defense let him down with two, two-out errors, allowing four runs to score. The final two runs came home on Damico’s single.
“You can’t give a lineup like that free outs. The baseball gods will get you every time,” said Roberts.
O’Brien’s two-out single in the bottom of the third inning gave the Mustangs a 5-0 lead.
Ringgold fought back with three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Gionni Cantini was safe on an infield error to start the inning. He moved to second on Remington Lessman’s ground out and stayed there after Ashton Ray flew out to right field.
Andrew Mackey walked to keep the inning alive and Glasser followed with an RBI single.
Joey Shumaker singled home another run, knocking LH starting pitcher Joe Chambers out of the game one out shy of earning the win.
“Joe threw pretty well today, and he’ll get better,” praised DeBerry. “I was going to take him out the batter before, but I’m glad he faced a little bit of adversity.
“He was on a pitch count. He threw a little bit more than we wanted. A ball you’d expect to get outs on probably cost Joe 20 pitches.”
Chad Behrendt greeted McKnight with an RBI single, but the reliever closed the threat with a strikeout.
“We had them on the ropes in the fourth inning and couldn’t get that big hit,” said Roberts of the Rams’ best threat.
The new scheduling has section games on back-to-back days. The Mustangs won the first game, 10-2, on Tuesday.
“(Tuesday’s game) didn’t matter, not even a little bit,” said DeBerry. “That’s back-to-back for you.”
Both coaches like the setup of back-to-back section games.
“I love it,” said DeBerry. “I wish it was the best-of-3. It requires you to do things you wouldn’t do.
“You can’t stack your pitchers. (The previous scheduling) allowed teams with the best pitchers to win, not the best team.”
“From yesterday, we improved,” said Roberts. “I like (the new scheduling) more. It tests your depth of pitching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.