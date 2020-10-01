Daniel Sassak recorded a hat trick as Belle Vernon blanked visiting Albert Gallatin, 5-0, in a Section 3-AAA boys soccer match Wednesday night.
The win gives the first-place Leopards (7-0, 8-0) a two-game lead on second-place Trinity.
The Colonials (2-5, 2-5) remain one game in back of Laurel Highlands, which lost at Thomas Jefferson, 6-2, in the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot.
Sassak scored twice in the first half as Belle Vernon took a 2-0 advantage into intermission. Nick Nagy, Tyler Kovatch and Sassak each netted a goal in the second half.
The Leopards' defense limited AG to just a single shot on goal against goalkeeper T.J. Watson.
The Leopards travel to Ringgold for another section match-up 6 p.m. Saturday.
