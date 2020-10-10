Tyler Reese returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and Mount Pleasant never looked back in blanking Brownsville, 42-0, in an Interstate Conference game Friday night.
The win sets up a home showdown next week for the first-place Vikings (4-0, 4-1) against Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 4-0).
Mount Pleasant got touchdowns from six different players against the host Falcons (0-4, 0-5), including four in the first quarter.
Quarterback Asher O'Connor made it 12-0 with an 11-yard touchdown run, Jared Yester scored on an 8-yard run and Robbie Labuda added a 28-yard TD burst to make it 25-0.
Labuda booted a 24-yard field goal early in the second quarter and Aaron Alakson followed soon after with 45-yard touchdown run to make it 35-0 at halftime.
Regis Sofranko added a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Vikings.
Alakson ran six times for 63 yards and Labuda had six carries for 54 yards to lead the Mount Pleasant ground game. O'Connor completed all three of his passes for 32 yards with two going to Yester for 28 yards.
Eric Allen was a bright spot for the Falcons with 20 carries for 141 yards.
