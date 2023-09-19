DAWSON — Waynesburg Central senior Braden Benke was standing over his biggest putt of the season to date Monday afternoon on the 18th hole at Linden Hall Golf Course.
Drain the 5-footer on the finishing hole for par and extend his season by another match, or miss and come up one shot short of qualifying for the WPIAL Class AA semifinals next Monday at Willowbrook Country Club.
Benke’s final putt was true to finish with 12-over 85, hitting the target score right on the nose.
“The first putt (for birdie) was a 20-footer with a foot break. The 5-footer was an inch outside the cup,” said Benke. “I told myself trust the putter. The putter was probably my strength.”
Benke was quite aware of what he needed to score as he closed out the sectional.
“I knew on hole 15 I had one stroke to mess with. Then, I hit in the bunker and took bogey,” explained Benke. “I was conservative on the last two holes.”
The bogey on No. 15 came on the heels of a double bogey on No. 14.
Benke said he scrambled around the 18 holes.
“As soon as I hit my first tee shot, I knew it was going to be a rough day,” said Benke. “Then, on No. 8 I got in a groove. I was 1-over through 13.”
The senior feelings of his career coming to a close creeped in as he played.
“I told myself this is my last shot at the turn,” said Benke. “I was so nervous. I went into the bathroom and puked.
“That released whatever was in me.”
Carmichaels’ Liam Lohr and Brownsville’s Daniel Sethman didn’t have many anxious moments, other than who would take medalist honors for the section championship.
Lohr fired a 2-under 71, one shot better than Sethman’s 72.
“(The round) was very good. There were some holes I had to scramble,” said Lohr.
The scrambling started right after Lohr’s opening tee shot.
“I had to take free relief and then I bladed it over the green. I chipped in down hill for birdie,” said Lohr, who finished third in the WPIAL finals last year. “When I got to the back nine, everything started rolling good.
“Last year I shot the target score. This year I wanted to go lower.”
Sethman, too, wanted to go lower. At least one stroke lower than Lohr, at least.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy day with him. Liam was playing good,” said Sethman. “Every time I went to get him, wham, he blocked me.
“I wanted to win. I didn’t show up to be second.”
Sethman said he played a steady round of golf.
“I was consistent. It was the most boring round ever. I hit 17-of-18 greens (in regulation),” said Sethman, adding, “My drives were a little shaky. My wedges were good, and my putting was horrendous. I putted terrible.”
Carmichaels’ Mason Lapana was alone in third with 77.
“I’m mad. I had a triple on No. 8 with three putts,” said Lapana.
Still, his score was easily enough to qualify for the semifinals.
“I wanted to shoot 85 or better. It doesn’t matter what I shot, as long it was 85,” said Lapana. “I hit a lot of fairways. I hit it straight, which was good.
“My short irons were a little sporadic.”
Lapana wants to finish better in the semifinals.
“I was the last place (going into the finals). I ended up two strokes out of states,” said Lapana.
McGuffey’s Brody Wagner tied for fourth with Carmichaels’ Dom Colarusso at 80.
Colarusso had the shots of the tournament with two chip-in eagles. Although, he gave a couple strokes back on the succeeding holes.
“I chipped in for eagle on No. 5 and then had bogey on No. 6,” said Colarusso. “I rolled my tee shot on No. 11 and took bogey, then I chipped in for eagle on No. 12.
“That gave me a little boost of confidence.”
Colarusso was pleased with his round.
“I haven’t played the best the past few weeks. I was very imperative for me to post a score,” said Colarusso.
“I three-putted the first hole. That messed me up a little. Then, I parred the third hole. That gave me a bit more confidence,” said Wagner, a sophomore. “Last year, I missed by one. I was pretty mad after that.”
Brownsville’s Matthew Sethman and Jefferson-Morgan’s Urijah Teasdale and Brock Bayles all shot 82.
“I shot 82 with four lip-outs,” said Sethman. “I left myself a lot of putts today, too. I’m not happy with it.”
Sethman wanted medalist honors.
“I wanted to win, but that’s a low score (shot by Lohr). My approach shots were leaving me with long birdie putts,” said Sethman. “I had two or three 3-putts. I had one birdie and one triple bogey, and no double bogeys.”
Sethman is ready to start over in the semifinals.
“I’ll forget about it. I’ll remember what I have to work on,” added Sethman.
Bayles said he faltered after the turn, but held it together to qualify. Although, he was counting strokes.
“The front was good. The first four holes on the back were a little rough. I made a long par putt on No. 15,” said Bayles. “Yeah, (he knew what he needed to shoot). I had to par out.”
Teasdale, a freshman, turned things around after a double bogey on No. 10.
“I went par-birdie-par-bogey. I played good on the back,” said Teasdale. “I was not really nervous. But, I wanted to shoot lower.”
McGuffey teammates Logan Crowe (83) and Joel Sovich (84) also qualified. Carmichaels’ Dustin Hastings also shot 84.
“I shot 44 on the front and 40 on the back,” said Hastings. “I was even through the first five on the back.
“Then, I plugged in the bunker on No. 16 and took a triple. I knew I only had one shot to play with from there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.