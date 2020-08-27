Golfers traditionally get the high school fall sports rolling, and will once again do so this fall, just a couple weeks later than usual after the PIAA, WPIAL and school boards decided recently to allow sports to move forward.
Uniontown returns to the Section 2-AAA lineup after playing in Class AA the past two seasons and the Red Raiders kick off the season today at 11 a.m. when they play Albert Gallatin at Duck Hollow Golf Club. The Albert Gallatin School Board voted Tuesday night to allow the district’s athletes to fully participate this fall.
“It’s going to be wild,” said longtime Albert Gallatin coach Bernie Wydo.
The same basic protocols are in place as with the entry into many businesses these days with temperature checks and answering the same list of four or five questions about exposure to coronavirus before each practice and match.
“The kids need to wear masks to the match (and from on road trips), but not on the course,” explained Wydo. “The big thing is keeping them spread out after the match.”
Wydo wasn’t sure how the season would unfold in the face of a global pandemic, but said his golfers are ready to go.
“There’s too many variables we can’t control, but that’s where we are. We’ll learn as we go,” added Wydo. “They’re chomping at the bit. They want to play bad.”
Not only will the golfers have to deal with the uncertainty of a virus, but also with course conditions given the lack of rain through the summer months.
“We are playing adverse conditions Thursday. They can’t play the ball down. We’re letting them lift, clean and replace,” said Wydo.
Uniontown was added to the section and Thomas Jefferson moved out, so each team has 10 section matches on the schedule. Ringgold hosts Belle Vernon at Rolling Green Golf Course this afternoon and Laurel Highlands travels to Pleasant Valley Golf Club Friday afternoon to take on Connellsville.
“So far, we’re a go,” said Connellsville boys golf coach Brent Rockwell. “We have the protocols, the temperature check, ask the questions. Don’t take the pins out of the cup. We’ll only call four golfers at a time to the tee. The other golfers have to spread out. After the match, they have to space out or just go.”
Rockwell said it’ll be different than in years past, but feels everyone is ready to get golfing.
“Absolutely,” Rockwell replied when asked if everyone is ready to get on the course. “It’s a stress release for the kids, coaches and teachers.”
Albert Gallatin is also scheduled to host the section tournament in September.
“Duane (Athletic Director Duane Dupont) and I haven’t come up with a game plan yet for the section tournament,” said Wydo.
Frazier moved into Section 8-AA, but the section lost a team when the Brownsville school board decided to cut golf and tennis.
The Commodores host Carmichaels at Linden Hall Golf Course this afternoon after the Mikes’ Remmey Lohr had an historic run through the boys district and state tournaments in 2019. Lohr’s success led to rule changes for females participating in the boys WPIAL and PIAA tournaments.
Mount Pleasant plays Southmoreland at Pleasant Valley Golf Club, South Allegheny faces Elizabeth Forward at Butler’s Golf Course, and Yough hosts Geibel Catholic at Madison Club in boys matches scheduled for this afternoon.
The Southmoreland girls are on the road against Greensburg Central Catholic at Mt. Odin Golf Course, Mount Pleasant hosts newcomer Ligonier Valley at Norvelt Golf Club, and Elizabeth Forward travels to Ellwood City on the opening day.
Friday’s boys matches include Beth-Center playing Waynesburg Central at Rohanna’s Golf Course, Southmoreland hosting Derry at Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Charleroi traveling to Carmichaels for a morning match, and Bentworth taking on Chartiers-Houston at Chippeway Golf Course.
Log In
