Dunbar Township High School ceased to exist in 1966 when it merged with Connellsville High School.
The final season of Mules football in 1965 was a memorable one as they posted an undefeated 9-0 season.
Recently, several Dunbar Township teams gathered for a reunion, with the centerpiece being the undefeated 1965 squad. Emotions were running high for the reunion.
“I can’t wait to get together,” former running back Sam Brown offered. “We were a close knit team and the stories will be great.”
The Dunbar Township Mules closed out football at the school before the merger with two outstanding seasons in 1964 and 1965. The 1964 squad went 8-1 with the lone loss for the Class B school at the hands of Class A North Union, 27-20.
That was a primer for the 9-0 season in 1965. The Mules averaged 32.7 ppg and surrendered 5.7 ppg. Unfortunately, Gardner Points prevented the Mules from playing for a Class B championship.
“We finished fourth in the Gardner points in 1965 and didn’t get to play for the title,” said flanker John Tremba. “The trouble was we had such a great defensive line and players that we would injure the other teams that we played, and they didn’t win after we played them.
“It took points away from us because they couldn’t add to their point total.”
“The sad part with Gardner points is I think we could have beat any team we played,” former lineman Paul Riser said. “We just didn’t have enough points to get in the playoffs. We still practiced into November because there was an outside chance we would get into the playoffs. Obviously, we did not.”
“It was disappointing at the end. We were full of hope that maybe we would finally get in the playoffs,” explained diminutive quarterback Sam Joseph. “The old Gardner points got us. We tried to branch out and play teams out of our area so we could get recognition. It was disappointing because we thought we had finally made it.”
“It was real disappointing not only for the players, but for the coach, too,” lamented Brown. “We should have been in it.”
Scheduling games was always a challenge for Dunbar Township.
“We couldn’t get Class B teams to play us,” Brown stated. “We had to play a lot of Class A teams. Teams didn’t want to play us.”
The Mules were coached by the late Stan McLaughlin, who had great respect from his players.
“He was a no nonsense coach,” stated Mel Washington, a junior defensive end for the 1965 Mules. “It’s his way or else. He was fair.”
“He was very quiet when he was telling you something good,” Tremba said of McLaughlin. “He was very loud when he was telling you something you did wrong.
“He had a way about him. Don’t expect a pat on the back for doing something that is expected of you. He was not a showboat. You kept your mouth shut and said ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir.’ He was a military disciplinarian, but he was fair. He cared about as far as being students and athletes. In the offseason he was like your dad, during the season he was your drill instructor.”
“Coach McLaughlin made us the team we were,” Brown said. “He drilled us hard at practice and he was right there with us, along with assistant coach Tom Sankovich. They were good coaches.”
“Coach McLaughlin he was great, he was tough, but he was fair,” opined Riser. “Same way with coach Sankovich, who was really tough. He had just got out of Maryland my sophomore year. He didn’t pull any punches. Sankovich called our defense ‘The Headhunters.’ They didn’t score too much on us.”
Preparation for the season started at preseason camp and the Mules trained at Seven Springs. Camp was grueling and set the tone for the season.
“Back in those days they didn’t believe in giving you water at practice,” Riser stated. “We practiced that preseason at Seven Springs and had three practices a day.
First thing in the morning, before you ate breakfast, you had to run up the ski slope. It was tough. You had to be well conditioned or you would die.”
The Dunbar Township defense recorded a total of six shutouts in 1964 and four more in 1965. Defense was a matter of pride with the Mules.
“Playing defense was one of the pride cultural things of our team,” Joseph said. “We called ourselves ‘The Headhunters.’ We played tough defense.”
As good as the Dunbar Township defense was, the offense sparkled with thoroughbreds in the backfield.
The 5-foot-4 inch Brown was the quarterback, throwing 12 touchdown passes in 1965. The ground game powered the Mules. The backs — junior Jim Braxton and senior Brown — along senior flanker Tremba, were dynamic. Braxton scored nine touchdowns, Brown paced Fayette County with 19 touchdowns and Tremba added 11 touchdowns.
“I quarterbacked, too,” offered Tremba. “Everybody on the team knew five positions. They didn’t play them all the time, but they knew if somebody went down that somebody else would move in to play. And, we used a pro offense and we were the only team that did that.”
“We took advantage of the skills and abilities of the kids that were on that team,” Joseph said. “It was a good mix of coaching at the time, and players and ideas that melded together and really provided us as a offensive unit to be successful.
“We ran a pro set and going back to my sophomore year, we really got into it my junior year. That pro set really gave us an advantage. We spread out and used our speed. We had great backs.”
“Everybody was versatile,” stated Brown. “We weren’t that big, but we were versatile and could do a lot of things together. We had some good players and we spread the ball around. We didn’t have just one guy that did everything. We had a good line. We ran a lot of inside traps.”
The 1965 Mules were an outstanding team and the coaching staff used their talents to perfection.
“One of our keys to success was our coaching staff prepared us to a T,” Joseph stated. “They really prepared us in practice that week. That was a big key.”
Another unique fact about Dunbar Township was they played their home games on Thursday nights.
“A lot of teams would come and watch us play on Thursday night and then we would go watch them play on Friday night,” explained Tremba. “ESPN thought they invented Thursday night football, but we were doing it back in the 40s, 50s and 1960s.”
“I loved playing on Thursday nights at home,” recalled Joseph. “We had really good crowds. I really enjoyed the Thursday night games.”
Thursday night games at Dunbar Township Stadium were a tradition. They packed the old stadium and it was a great atmosphere.
“Looking back, I guess we didn’t appreciate it at the time. That’s where I walk every morning on that same track, although the bleachers have been demolished years ago because they were unsafe,” said Tremba. “When I coached over there, I coached in the old stadium, but we had a great setting and atmosphere and I still get goose bumps thinking about it.
“We had big crowds on Thursday nights,” recalled Brown. “We had a lot of followers for a small school.”
The Dunbar Township Mules have faded into history, but what a history it was.
“Dunbar is not forgotten,” Joseph said. “We look back with fond memories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.