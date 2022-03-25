Jared Keslar will cap off a stellar career at Connellsville with an appearance in the prestigious Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic tonight at Peters Township High School’s AHN Arena.
Keslar is one of six local wrestlers who will be competing in two different events.
Mount Pleasant’s Dayton Pitzer, who recently won his third PIAA title, wrestles in the main event for the Pennsylvania All-Star Team against the United States All-Star Team.
Pitzer, whos sports a sparkling 130-3 career record, takes on T.J. Stewart (121-16) of Triangle, Virginia, in the 220-pound match.
Joining Keslar on the WPIAL All-Star Team will be Zander Phaturos and Colton Stoneking of Waynesburg Central and Logan Hoffman and Cole Weightman of Belle Vernon.
The WPIAL team will compete against the Indiana All-Star Team at 6 p.m. with the Pennsylvania-United States match slated to begin at 8 p.m.
Keslar recently finished his senior high school season with a PIAA gold medal after placing fourth his sophomore and junior years.
“Jared had a really good career and a great senior year,” said Connellsville first-year coach Bill Swink. “He had an injury early on and had to work through that. But he hasn’t lost a match since Powerade 2021.”
Swink is pleased to see his senior champion get a chance to be part of the Classic.
“I feel really good for him,”Swink said. “This is a big deal. It’s a cool event. They do a great job of putting it on, treat the kids well and it’s fun.”
Keslar is the first Falcon to wrestle in the Classic since Nate Ansell in 2018.
Swink compared wrestling in the Classic to competing in the PIAA tournament.
“It’s a little different. It’s an all-star competition,” Swink said. “Indiana has been off for awhile. Their state tournament was earlier. Jared had kind of an easy week the week after states and then picked it up and worked out pretty good this week.”
Keslar will wrestle J Conway of Floyd Central, who has a career record of 134-7, in the 160-pound match.
“Jared and I both watched some film on him,” Swink said.
Swink and Keslar were at wrestling practice for the Classic on Thursday.
“We had a good workout,” Swink said.
Keslar(129-27) will wrestle J Conway of Floyd Central.
Keslar, like Pitzer, is a Pitt recruit.
“Throughout the year when we went to various places, all those Pitt kids talk to each other so they’re all well acquainted with each other,” Swink said.
The Falcons had a highly successful year in Swink’s first season as coach. Connellsville ended up fourth in the PIAA team tournament with its only losses in that event coming to state champion Bethlehem Catholic and Waynesburg Central, 27-25, in a tight battle for third place.
“I would say it went probably better than expected,” Swink said. “We had a great group of kids who worked really hard and bought in to what we were doing every day. It was a good start.”
Phaturos (60-18), who placed sixth in the state, meets Matteo Vargo (108-21) of Penn in the 126-pound match.
Stoneking (125-49), who earned a fifth-place PIAA medal, goes up against Elijah Anthony (124-15) of Frankfort in the 132-pound match.
Hoffman (106-36), who was sixth in the state, wrestles Brodie Porter (166-10) of Eastern in the 170-pound match.
Weightman (81-20), who dropped a tough 6-5 decision to Thomas Jefferson’s Brian Finnerty in the PIAA 215 final in earning a silver medal, will take on Juan Grange (127-23) in the 220-pound match.
Finnerty (121-29) will also wrestle for the WPIAL team. He’ll meet Connor Barket (159-14) in the 195-pound match.
Other wrestlers for the WPIAL team are Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman at 120, Central Valley’s Ambrose Boni at 138, Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher at 145, Pine-Richland’s Kelin Laffey at 152, Quaker Valley’s Patrick Cutchember at 182 and Greensburg Salem’s Bill McChesney at 285.
WPIAL wrestlers joining Pitzer on the Pennsylvania team are Hempfield’s Briar Priest at 138, Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon at 145 and Mount Lebanon’s Mac Stout at 195.
