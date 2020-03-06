HERSHEY — Waynesburg Central’s Luca Augustine, Wyatt Henson and Rocco Welsh, Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman and Connellsville’s Jared Keslar assured themselves of no worse than sixth place in winning their quarterfinal bouts on Friday in the PIAA Class AAA Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Henson, a junior who has already committed to Iowa, knows what it feels like to reach the podium in the state tournament, as he did so as a freshman while wrestling for the Raiders, but he wants more heading into this morning’s semifinals.
“Of course, I am focused on this next guy, but the goal is to win a state title,” Henson said.
Henson won a state championship last season for Christian Brothers College in Missouri, but wants to prove that he is the best in one of the toughest states for wrestling.
“There is so much more depth wrestling in Pennsylvania,” Henson said.
Henson (48-4) used six takedowns and an escape in a 13-4 major decision over DuBois’ Chandler Ho (31-12) at 138 pounds. Henson, who credits freestyle wrestling with helping him to improve on his feet, allowed four escapes to Ho, but was also pleased with his riding time on top in the round of eight.
“I felt great on top in my first two matches, and I am focused on becoming a better wrestler on top, but I definitely credit freestyle with helping me to become better on my feet,” Henson said. “I might have wrestled him (Ho) before, but I really can’t remember. I really just worry about what I am going to do and don’t focus on who my opponent is.”
Henson, who gained a great deal of confidence in defeating North Hills’ two-time state champion Sam Hillegas, 4-3, in the WPIAL Championship Final last week, meets Bethlehem Catholic’s Evan Gleason (37-10) in the semifinals. Henson defeated Gleason, 22-11, in the state team tournament on Feb. 7. There could be a potential third meeting with Hillegas (37-2) this season, who won the first bout between the two at Powerade, but Henson is focused on Gleason.
“It definitely gave me some extra motivation and confidence after I was able to beat Sam last week,” Henson said. “I felt pretty good after I won that match. I need to take care of business before I worry about any possibility of wrestling Sam again.”
Augustine (43-7) was one match from placing at states last year, but he made sure he didn’t have to wrestle in the blood round this season after earning a 7-5 decision over Owen J. Roberts’ Connor Quinn (43-8) at 160. Augustine scored three takedowns, including a picture-perfect double leg, and added an escape before giving up a takedown as the buzzer sounded.
“I watched some of his (Quinn) earlier matches and he had amazing hips, and that’s dangerous, too, because I didn’t want to get caught on my back,” Augustine said. “I just focused on good, clean shots with good finishes. It definitely feels good to place after such a heartbreaking loss last year. I used that as motivation and that kept me working hard all summer and fall.”
Augustine wrestles Lower Dauphin’s Clayton Ulrey (36-2) in the semifinals. Ulrey was the state runner-up a year ago. Augustine credits working with Henson in the practice room with helping him develop on his feet, and hopes those workouts will be beneficial when he faces Ulrey this morning.
“I really looked to Wyatt (Henson) to improve my double leg,” Augustine said. “Wyatt is considerably lighter than me, but he just constantly comes at you in the practice room. Ulrey is legit, and he has a similar style as Wyatt, so I hope that helps me in tomorrow’s match.”
Augustine’s victory over Quinn was the 100th in his career.
Welsh, a freshman, will earn at least a sixth-place medal after he won a 5-2 decision over Bellefonte Area’s Jude Swisher (38-4) at 126. Welsh was in on a number of shots, but Swisher made it tough for him to finish.
“His (Swisher) legs were kind of long, so my shots were there, but in a way, I kind of held back, and I think I wrestled kind of sloppy, but I got the win,” Welsh said. “I was probably in on 10 shots, but I only finished two, and that’s bad. It definitely is frustrating when you get in on shots and don’t score, but then again, I just stayed focused and kept trying to score. I thought my rate of attack was good.”
Welsh believes the Raiders’ run to second place in the state during the dual-meet portion of the season helped him and some of the younger members of the team get ready for the individual state tournament.
“It helped so much being here at team states because we were able to get used to the atmosphere and wrestling in such a big place,” Welsh said. “It definitely feels good to know I am going to place because this tournament is so tough.”
Welsh (39-7) faces Council Rock North’s Luke Lucerne (29-3) in today’s semifinals.
“My main focus is on the semifinals,” Welsh said. “I am going to talk to my coaches, see what I need to fix and get ready.”
Weightman (31-1) was 9-4 last season and didn’t wrestle in the regional tournament, but the sophomore can now say that he will return home with at least a sixth-place medal after he pinned Nazareth’s Stephen Schott (42-8) in 3:49 at 220.
“I was so excited after winning that match, so I had to show a little bit of emotion,” Weightman said. “The only thing I am going to worry about right now is my next match tomorrow morning.”
Weightman didn’t have the best first-round match, as he had to rally from a 4-3 deficit with 14 seconds left to Cedar Crest’s T.J. Moore, but he was able to come out and have a strong showing in the round of eight.
“I have been sick and my shoulder’s hurt, but I don’t want to lose,” Weightman said. “I came here to win any match I can. Yesterday was horrible. I felt so sick. I sat in a chair for over 30 minutes because I thought I was going to be sick. Today’s match is definitely a confidence booster. It also felt great to have everyone here supporting me.”
Weightman meets Cathedral Prep’s Dorian Crosby (46-1) in today’s semifinals. Weightman’s lone loss this season came to defending state champion Gaige Garcia (47-0) of Southern Columbia in the MyHouse Trojan Wars Championship Final on Dec. 28. Garcia, who competes in Class AA at 195, won the bout, 3-1.
Keslar (34-8) is looking to be the Falcons’ first state champion since Nate Gaffney won the gold at 215 in 2009, but he is just focused on getting past Northampton’s Jagger Condomitti (37-3) in the semifinals at 145. The two met on Jan. 19 in the Escape The Rock semifinals with Condomitti earning a 12-8 decision.
“I just hope to take care of business in the semifinals, and hopefully, I will be wrestling in the finals tomorrow evening,” Keslar said. “It is nice to place this season after not being able to do so last year. I feel like I am a little under-the-radar this season, but that’s fine with me. I would much rather stay the dark horse than be a favorite.”
Keslar advanced to the semis with an 8-3 decision over Dallastown’s Brooks Gable (39-7) in the quarterfinals. The Connellsville sophomore used three takedowns and a two-point near fall to down Gable.
“I just kept chipping away at him,” Keslar said. “I thought the first period was kind of dull, in my opinion, but as soon as I got rolling, he was mine. I had never wrestled him before, but it is all about execution when it comes to wrestling. I really work at become a solid wrestler on top, bottom or neutral.”
Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church dropped a 3-2 decision in the ultimate tiebreaker to Central Dauphin’s Matthew Repos (42-4). The bout was tied at two after double overtime, but Church was penalized one point for a caution and Repos was awarded the victory. The Raiders protested the call, but the referees upheld their decision.
Church (44-6) rebounded to win his bout in the blood round, 5-3, over State College’s Hayden Cunningham (38-6). Church had a 5-0 lead before Cunningham picked up three points on a technical violation against Church and two stalling calls.
The Waynesburg freshman was eyeing a state title, but at least assured himself a spot on the podium.
Teammate Cole Homet (42-14) suffered a 4-2 setback to Bethlehem Catholic’s Kenny Herrman (42-3) in the quarterfinals, but rallied from a 3-0 deficit to edge West Allegheny’s Jordan Watters, 7-5, to assure himself a spot on the podium for the second straight season. Homet was seventh as a freshman last year at states.
The Falcons' Jace Ross (120) lost in the quarterfinals, but rallied from 3-0 down to win, 5-4, in the blood round and assure himself a spot on the podium. Teammate Mason Prinkey (113) suffered an 8-7 setback in the second round of consolations and finished his season at 33-9.
Wrestling begins today at 9 a.m. with the semifinals and the fourth round of consolations. The fifth round of consolations will follow at 11:30. All medal bouts, including the finals, are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The Parade of Champions is set for 6:45.
