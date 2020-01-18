Geibel Catholic had five players in double figures in the Gators’ 86-50 victory over Avella in Section 2-A play at Avella High School.
Geibel Catholic’s Ryan Anderson had a game-high 21 points, and teammate Jaydis Kennedy added 20. The Gators’ Cole Kendall put in 18 and Enzo Fetsko chipped in with 12. Geibel’s Drew Howard had 11.
The Eagles’ Gabe Lis scored 17 and Dominic Spataro added 11.
The Gators (4-3, 9-5) had a 26-6 lead after the first quarter and a 46-17 halftime advantage. Geibel pushed its lead to 70-29 after three quarters. Avella outscored the visitors, 21-10, in the fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.