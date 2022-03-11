Five local wrestlers escaped the first day of the PIAA Class AA Individual Championships Thursday without a loss to earn a berth into the quarterfinals.
Mount Pleasant had two of three wrestlers advance to the round of eight.
The Vikings’ Dayton Pitzer needed just 45 seconds to pin Williamson’s Mike Sipps at 215 pounds. Teammate Noah Gnibus won his 189-pound bout by an 8-2 decision against Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman.
Mount Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo slipped into the consolation round with a 2-1 decision defeat to Boiling Springs’ Kobin Karper at 138 pounds. But, he rebounded in his first consolation bout with a 9-1 major decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Mason Weyant.
Bentworth had a pair of wrestlers advance to the quarterfinals.
The Bearcats’ Vitali Daniels pinned Lackawanna Trail’s Jonah Houser in 4:25 to win his opening round bout at 215 pounds. Chris Vargo needed only 43 seconds to pin West Perry’s Jackson Rush at 120 pounds.
Beth-Center wrestlers won one and lost one in the round of 16.
The Bulldogs’ Tyler Berish advanced to the 152-pound quarterfinals with a close 8-7 decision over Grove City’s Hunter Hohman.
Kyle McCollum was edged, 2-1, by Cochranton’s Jack Martinec at 132 pounds. McCollum remains alive in the consolations, though, after securing a forfeit by West Perry’s Blain Puchalsky.
Frazier’s Rune Lawrence rolled into the quarterfinals at 172 pounds by pinning Bishop McDevitt’s Lucas Lawler in 1:38.
Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern remained alive after losing his first bout in the state tournament. Govern was edged by Northern Lehigh’s Matthew Frame, 7-6, in his opening bout at 215 pounds, but rebounded in the consolations with a fall in 4:46 against Lackawanna Trail’s Jonah Houser.
Four local wrestlers had their tournament end on the first day with two losses.
Elizabeth Forward’s Dylan Bruce lost a 3-1 decision in the opening round and fell 10-6 in the consolations at 126 pounds.
Southmoreland’s Anthony Johnson lost his first bout at 138 pounds by a 7-3 decision and suffered a 10-2 major decision in the consolation.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Chase Frameli fell 5-0 in the opening round at 145 pounds and dropped a 7-3 decision in the consolation round.
Mount Pleasant’s Conor Johnson was pinned in 52 seconds in his first bout at 152 pounds and then lost by fall in 2:39 in the consolations.
