Brandi Laurita did not envision herself after graduating college as anything but a life-long teacher.
Some lessons and experiences she learned shortly thereafter prompted her to change her career outlook and life forever.
The 2000 Jefferson-Morgan High School graduate learned to look at things a little different and she moved to change her career path.
“When I graduated from Jefferson-Morgan, I thought I would teach school (physical education) the rest of my life,” Laurita said. “I taught one year of pre-Kindergarten to third grade.”
Laurita graduated from St. Andrews Presbyterian College with a degree in physical education and was a dual sport athlete in volleyball and softball.
She later earned her master’s degree in education from Converse. It was the volleyball coach at NCAA Division II Converse, Bill Rude, who asked Laurita to become his assistant coach, and that changed her outlook on the future.
“I never thought about (coaching),” Laurita explained. “I accepted but realized coaching wasn’t my thing. I didn’t like recruiting.
“But it was a light bulb moment. I started thinking about what kind of an impact I could make on a college campus. I can’t imagine now what my life would be like without taking that path.”
While education remains at the center, Laurita has blossomed into a collegiate athletic administrator and leader of young people at Findlay University, a Division II school, in Ohio.
From what her peers and colleagues say, Laurita is at the head of the class.
Retired Jefferson-Morgan teacher and current Rockets’ baseball coach John Curtis praised Laurita for her work as a student, her athleticism and her leadership abilities.
“Brandi is one of the best from Jefferson-Morgan,” Curtis said. “She represented her school, her family and herself so well, a great young lady.”
Said Scot Moore, the athletic director, a teacher and director of theater arts at Jefferson-Morgan: “Simply, she’s one of the kindest souls I have ever known — one of the nicest kids I ever taught.
“There are certain people you meet, encounter or are friends with who you know are destined for success. She had that in her. Brandi was extra focused, no matter what. I was especially fond of her and so proud of her. To me, she’s one of the best people in the world.”
Ron Headlee, a retired teacher and wrestling, football, track and volleyball coach at Jefferson-Morgan, said Laurita’s maturity and presence made her a natural leader and one who others were dawn to.
“She always took the leadership role and rallied people around her,” Headlee said. “She did it so humbly and without thinking about it. Brandi was a great athlete and an excellent volleyball player — one of the best around.
“She’s respected and has taken steps along the way. I think she can go as high up as she wants to in her professional life.”
Laurita said her three former teachers and mentors remain an important part of who she is and has become — personally and professionally.
“These are three people who have impacted my life in so many ways,” said Laurita, who will turn 40-years-old next month. “When we talked about people in small towns being impactful, I cannot think of three more impactful people in my life (other than my parents). I am truly blessed that Scot, Ron and John believed in me, pushed me, and were and still are always there for me.”
Laurita is entering her eighth year as the director of athletics at the University of Findlay during the 2022-23 school year.
She and her husband, Scott, have two children, son Landon, 11, and daughter Elin, 9. Her mother and father, Bridget and Dale Ankney, are long-time Greene County residents.
In December of 2021, she was promoted to vice president for student affairs at Findlay while retaining her role as the Director of Athletics, which she became in late June 2015.
She took over the role after serving as an assistant athletic director and senior woman administrator for the Oilers since 2008.
Laurita oversees all of Findlay’s athletic programs, made up of 22 varsity sports. She oversaw the Oilers winning their third consecutive Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) Presidents’ Cup during the 2020-21 campaign. She was also instrumental in fundraising to add lights at the Armstrong Sports Complex. For athletic achievements, four Oilers won NCAA Division II national championships and 17 athletes earned player of the year accolades within the conference.
Before winning the G-MAC Presidents’ Cup during the 2019-20 season, Laurita led the department to their first Presidents’ Cup in 2018-19, a year in which they finished 42nd in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings. They also had 13 student-athletes earn athlete of the year within the conference.
In prepping for her role as an athletic director, Laurita participated in the NCAA/ADA Division II Director of Athletics Mentoring Program, working closely with Greg Bamberger of Kutztown University. The program is designed to prepare assistant and associate athletic directors for the next step in their careers by giving them insight on all aspects of daily responsibilities associated with running a successful athletic department.
Laurita worked as the head cross country coach and director of compliance at Converse College. While at Converse, Laurita also served three years as an athletic-academic resource coordinator and two as an assistant volleyball coach.
A native of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, Laurita resides in Findlay with her husband, Tim, and their children.
Moore recalled asking — tempting really — Laurita to join a couple of his casts of plays and shows he directed. He also stunned her as softball coach, moving her to the outfield where Moore felt he could maximize the team’s abilities and improve its chances at success.
“I asked her to do some things out of her comfort zone,” Moore chuckled. “She was taken aback when I told her I was putting her in the outfield. She wasn’t sure about doing a monologue either.”
Laurita said Moore’s insistence was causing some uneasiness and raising some question but worked out for the best.
“Oh man, that was a long time ago, Laurita said. “(Scot) talked me into a few (things), and I am glad he did. I think that helped me be confident when I was nervous. I can’t remember the names of the plays; one was a monologue play. I will never forget it. I forgot my place in the monologue and that was the first time I just talked and made it up until I remembered what I was supposed to be saying.
“I have had to do that in my public speaking roles throughout my career a few times.”
