COAL CENTER -- Tessa Dellarose's hat trick for Brownsville on Tuesday night wasn't a surprise to her head coach.
"She's phenomenal, a very gifted, very talented player," Lady Falcons coach Cedar Brunache said. "We expect that. We know what Tessa is going to give us every match."
But Brunache has pointed out to his team that it's going to take more than just the North Carolina recruit's stellar play for seventh-seeded Brownsville to excel in the WPIAL girls soccer playoffs.
Dellarose got plenty of support from her teammates against 10th-seeded South Allegheny in their Class 2A first-round playoff match at California High School.
Lindsay Sethman also knocked in three goals and freshman Ava Kovscek added two as the Lady Falcons played a strong all-around game in cruising to an 8-0 victory to advance to the quarterfinals for the third time in four years.
Next up for Brownsville is a trip to No. 2 Shady Side Academy for a 12 noon match on Saturday. The Lady Indians shut out No. 15 Keystone Oaks, 5-0, also on Tuesday.
"Shady Side Academy is not going to be easy but I still think we'll give them a challenge," Dellarose said.
They likely will if the Lady Falcons get contributions from everyone as they did against the Lady Gladiators (8-6-1).
"We have Tessa and, of course, she's a great player but I always tell Lindsay and the others, they're the ones we need to push us to the next level," Brunache said. "They are the X-factor.
"Lindsay did a very, very good job. I'm so proud of her."
Sethman, a first-year senior, entered the game with one career goal. That came in Brownsville's regular-season finale at Beth-Center. So the hat trick amazed even her.
"It's something I've never done before, and like nothing I've ever felt before," said a smiling Sethman. "It's like electricity."
Sethman scored all three of her goals in the first half and Dellarose added two, one on a header off a Kovscek corner kick and one on a penalty kick, as the Lady Falcons (9-4) dominated play from the start.
Dellarose, who was double-, triple- and sometimes quadruple-teamed by SA's defense, added one second-half goal and Kovscek scored both of her goals after intermission.
All the attention she draws from her opponents never fazes Dellarose.
"I'm used to that," she said with a laugh. "It's always a fun challenge."
Dellarose was pleased her team got to perform in front of a significant crowd.
"It was nice to see all the support up in the stands," she said. "We sold a good amount of tickets, whatever they allotted to us. They've been behind us all season."
Brownsville gave their fans plenty to cheer about on this night.
"These young ladies have come a long way," Brunache said. "I'm very satisfied with their play today and this first-round win.
"Everybody played superb, from the defensive side of the ball to the midfielders to the forwards contributing. There's a few areas we need to clean up but other than that we're fine. We won one but we're not satisfied yet."
Dellarose and Sethman showed they were mentally ready for the postseason.
"It's the same fight, just with harder competition," Sethman said.
"Playoff games are the most exhilarating part of the season," Dellarose said. "We want to do it for our fans and for the seniors. It's their last go-around and we want to go far for them."
While Sethman was amazed to have quadrupled her career goal total in one game, she wasn't about to settle for just that.
"Hey, I'm ready to do it again," Sethman said with a laugh. "We've all got to play just as hard the next game."
