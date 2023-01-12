CONNELLSVILLE -- Connellsville rode a 25-point run to a 31-30 Section 4-AAA victory against visiting Latrobe Wednesday night before a raucous home crowd.
The Falcons improve to 2-0 in the section and 7-2 overall. Latrobe goes to 2-1 in the section and 5-2 overall.
"It's a good win. We've had a battle with them the past couple years," said Connellsville coach Bill Swink.
As for the energetic crowd, Swink responded, "Awesome. Our fans are the best in the WPIAL, perhaps in Pennsylvania."
The match started with high energy after Connellsville's Evan Petrovich fell a point short in a 3-2 decision against the Wildcats' Vincent Kilkeary.
The Falcons put together their 25-point run from that point.
Gabriel Ruggieri started the run of six straight victories at 133 pounds with a 10-2 major decision. Lonzy Vielma won by injury default at 139 pounds when the Wildcats' Nate Roth conceded the bout with an injury default.
"They waited for us to put Lonzy out there so we couldn't use him somewhere else," explained Swink.
Julian Ruggieri used a strong third period for a 9-7 decision at 145 pounds against Lucas Braun. Zeke Richey benefited from two stalling points for an 8-4 decision at 152 pounds.
The Falcons' Chad Jesko needed extra time after his 160-pound bout against Latrobe's Wyatt Schmucker after a 4-4 tie in regulation. Jesko won a 7-4 decision in two overtimes to give Connellsville a 19-3 lead.
"The swing match was 160 with Chad Jesko. I thought they would bump Schmucker up," said Swink. "And, Zeke Richey at 152 came up big for us."
Ethan Ansell capped the run at 172 pounds with a fall in 1:26.
The Falcons' Hunter Petrovich needed a couple more seconds in his 189-pound bout to rally for late points he needed before the buzzer secured an 8-7 decision for Brock Mears.
"Petrovich was close to taking him down a couple times in the second and third periods," said Swink. "I think that's a loss that will help him mentally."
The Wildcats had back-to-back third-period falls by Corey Boerio (215) and Wyatt Held (285) to cut Connellsville's lead to 25-18.
Landon Lynn then secured the match for the Falcons the easy way after he received a forfeit at 107 pounds.
Connellsville forfeited the final two bouts because of injuries.
"If the matches were earlier, we would have wrestled them," said Swink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.