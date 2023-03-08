LEISENRING -- Neshannock's defense didn't have a chance Tuesday night once the Connellsville offense got rolling with the Falcons scoring eight unanswered goals for an 8-1 victory in the quarterfinals of the PIHL D2 Division playoffs at The Ice Mine.
Connellsville (13-5-0-0-1) advances to play Bishop Canevin in the semifinals on Thursday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the RMU Island Sports Center. The Crusaders (18-1-0-0-0) defeated Morgantown, 4-0, on Monday.
Connellsville coach Mike Hodge used the break between the second and third periods to remind the Falcons of the game plan.
"We had to get to doing what we said we were to be doing. Get it out of our zone quick, dump it in and go after it," said Connellsville coach Mike Hodge. "It's not exciting, but, it works.
"We had tons of rebounds. No one was in front (of the net) to pick them up."
The Falcons heeded Hodges' words, exploding for six goals in the final 14 minutes of the third period.
Dylan Brooks increased the home team's lead to 3-1 when he gathered a rebound and buried the puck behind Lancers keeper Gavin Renick. Jesse Hodge and Sokol set up the goal.
Ian Zerecheck skated laterally between the circles and whipped a backhand past Renick for a 4-1 lead at 12:28. Sokol added another assist on the play.
Cam White slipped the puck under Renick's stick for a goal at 5:01. Nolan Wager picked up the assist on the play.
Sokol finally found the back of the net when a Neshannock defenseman lost his edge and Sokol ripped a wrist shot past Renick at 3:41. Ian Zerecheck set up Sokol on the play.
Zerecheck tipped in a Brooks' shot for the seventh goal with 2:17 remaining in the third period. Brooks closed the scoring when he skated down the left wing and through the Neshannock defense for a goal with 1:23 left.
Sokol had the assist to finish with a four-point night. Brooks and Jesse Hodge both had three points.
Neshannock scored the lone goal of the first period when Giovanni Valentine slipped the puck past Connellsville goalie Jonathan Holland at 10:18.
Holland kept the deficit at one goal with back-to-back saves with just 17 seconds left in the period. However, the Falcons' Matty Smith was called for slashing on the play, so the home team opened the second period a man down.
Holland made 22 saves in the victory. Renick stopped 22 shots.
Neshannock was physical from the opening drop of the puck. The Lancers managed to kill a couple of cross-checking penalties in the first period.
"(The game was a) little bit (physical), but more so tonight. (The only time the teams met) was a hard-fought 5-1 game. It was kind of the same game. We slowly built a lead," said Mike Hodge.
The penalty boxes were empty in the second period until coincidental minors where called at 12:32.
Neshannock finally paid for its exuberant physical play when an interference call at 8:49 led to the Falcons' first goal 12 seconds later.
Max Sokol set up Jesse Hodge for the goal tied the game at 1-1.
The Lancers were penalized for roughing at 7:41 and Connellsville cashed in just over a minute later when Sokol set up Hodge again for a 2-1 advantage with 6:35 left in the period. Hodge carried the puck out of the defensive zone, passed the puck to Sokol, and Sokol found Hodge open on for an easy goal.
"We talked about it before the game. Play a simple game. Get the puck in deep and go to work," explained Mike Hodge. We really didn't do that, so we finally started to do it.
"We tried to do too much. We played into the crowd a little too much, and that's always a big worry when you get that big crowd."
The Falcons now get ready for their semifinal game against Bishop Canevin. The Crusaders finished atop the Gold Division with a 17-1-0-0-0 record.
Bishop Canevin defeated Connellsville, 5-2, at The Ice Mine on Oct. 25.
"They beat up pretty bad. It was out here, but that was early in the season and we were a mess," said Mike Hodge. "This is all new to this crew.
"We have to stay out of the box because their power play is deadly."
