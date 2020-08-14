Rodney Gallagher doesn’t want to talk much about basketball season now.
Earlier this year as a freshman sensation he helped lead the Mustangs to the WPIAL Class 5A basketball championship.
This is a different season, and one he’s fully vested in.
“When it’s football season I focus on that,” Gallagher said. “I still shoot around in basketball just to keep my shot alright and not mess it up. But when it’s football season, I worry about football.”
Gallagher has drawn NCAA Division I attention in both sports. He already has scholarship offers from Pitt, Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech and William & Mary in football and Pitt, Illinois and Rhode Island in basketball.
Gallagher made an impact on the Mustangs’ football team last year, scoring a team-high 11 touchdowns, rushing for 392 yards on 36 carries and pulling in 25 passes for 491 yards, while also playing solid defense in the secondary with 38 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Gallagher’s versatility will be expanded even more this year as second-year coach Rich Kolesar has him taking snaps at quarterback, too.
“I’ll probably be switching out from quarterback and wide receiver,” Gallagher said. “I’m taking on a bigger role this year. I ready for that. I can’t wait. I’m playing corner and safety on defense. I’ve got looks for both. I love the positions they’ve put me in this year. I can wait to play.”
Still, Gallagher has his doubters when it comes to his football ability.
“A lot of people hate on me, saying I’m not as good at football but I’m looking to prove those people wrong this year,” Gallagher said. “Honestly, I think I’m better at football than basketball, and I’ve been playing football longer. I can’t wait to play. I’m ready for the competition this year.”
That is, if there is any competition this year. The WPIAL has pushed the beginning of the football season back two weeks from its original start as coronavirus concerns still loom.
“I really don’t try to think about it too much,” Gallagher said. “I’m hoping I have a sophomore year of football. If they tell us we’re having a season like they are right now, then we’re going to be ready to go. We’ve been practicing and we’re going to stay on the same schedule until we get any further notice.
“As it is right now we’re expecting to have a football season. We’re getting prepared for our first game.”
Gallagher is confident the Mustangs will have success on the gridiron this year if the season goes on as planned following a 3-7 campaign in 2019.
“As far as our team, I feel we’re ready and we’re prepared,” Gallagher said. “I think we’re on the rise and we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year just like we did for basketball. We looked at being pushed back two weeks as getting us more time to get even better.”
Although he’s only a sophomore, Gallagher is already someone teammates look up to.
“I’m trying to be a big team leader this year,” Gallagher said. “My voice is definitely going to be heard a lot. I want to keep the best attitude for our players and I think that can help us win a lot of games this year.”
