Rodney Gallagher released a Tweet on Thursday afternoon and with that the Laurel Highlands star ended his pursuit to playing two sports in college.
The message on Twitter read as follows:
"With thoughtful consideration, my family and I have came to the decision that I will be focusing on one college sport, which will be football. I would like to thank and show appreciation to all of the basketball coaches that have recruited me, and to all of my coaches throughout my years of basketball. I am completely open to any options in my recruiting process as of now. Thank you all."
Gallagher, who has been heavily recruited by NCAA Division I colleges in both sports, had a desire to play both football and basketball at the next level. Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia had each offered him scholarships in both sports.
Gallagher, recruited as a point guard, also had basketball offers from Florida, Illinois, George Mason, Rhode Island and Hampton.
The 6-foot, 170-pound junior garnered even more interest in football, however. He has received scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Maryland, Syracuse, Toledo and William & Mary.
In the end, football overwhelmed basketball in the recruiting process.
"A lot of coaches weren't recruiting any more for basketball because they knew football was a priority," Gallagher said. "They really didn't want to deal with the two sports any more."
"The decision took awhile. I discussed it with all my family. But it became a reality that that's what I had to do, go with football."
The decision was a bit of a disappointment but also a relief, according to Gallagher.
"I was hoping to draw more interest in basketball, but the way things were going, it was clear what I had to do," he said. "It is kind of a relief to have that decision made and now I'm able to move forward."
Gallagher has had tremendous team and individual success in both sports at Laurel Highlands.
He led the Mustangs to the 2019 WPIAL Class AAAAA championship in basketball and to a section title and the district semifinals a season ago. Gallagher enters this season with 921 career points.
In football he quarterbacked Laurel Highlands to its first ever 5-0 start and its first ever WPIAL playoff victory, 28-27, at Beaver Area, this past season. Although most have him transitioning to wide receiver in college, Gallagher became the 13th player in district history to both pass and rush for over 1,000 yards, and he finished fifth in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings with 132 points on 22 touchdowns.
Gallagher admitted which sport he prefers to play.
"I like both, but I like football better," he said.
Gallagher's father, Rod Gallagher, long informed those who first noticed his son for his basketball exploits that he was an even better football player.
"My dad was right," Gallagher said. "I've been playing football my whole life. This was the best decision for me and for my future."
Gallagher won't give up playing two sports for LH, though.
"No, I'll continue to play basketball throughout high school," Gallagher said.
