Fayette County high school football teams are limping toward the conclusion of another dismal season. The lack of success has prompted another Fayette County school to leave the WPIAL and play an independent schedule.
Brownsville becomes the fourth team that has decided to leave the league over the past few years.
“We’ve been kicking this around two or three years and you just get to the point where you feel like you have to do something,” Brownsville athletic director Skooter Roebuck said. “We’re expecting the same result without actually changing anything, and these kids are just not having a chance to compete. We figured it was time to pull the trigger.”
Brownsville is mired in a 21-game losing streak. The Falcons are 0-7 with one forfeit this season, and opponents have outscored them 319-32. They’re 0-5 in the Class 3A Interstate and have one conference win over the past four seasons.
The team’s most recent winning regular season was in 2000, which also was the last time Brownsville qualified for the playoffs. That 21-year playoff drought will be the longest active in the WPIAL because Leechburg qualified this year.
Brownsville’s program has struggled mightily since 2000. The Falcons are 31-170 since then. Before this season, Brownsville finished winless five times since 2000 and won one or two games 13 other times. Since 2005, Brownsville has been outscored by an average of 35.5 to 8.9. The team had only 23 players on its roster at the beginning of the season and 22 were freshman and sophomores.
Losing has taken a toll on the Falcons.
“We’ve had practices with nine guys showing up,” Roebuck said. “Most of this week, we probably averaged 13. We did dress 17 last night, but trying to hold practice — and give looks offensively and defensively — you can’t do it.”
The program owns a pair of WPIAL titles from 1940 and 1943 and was the Class 3A runner-up in 1997.
The Falcons are committed to a two-year absence from the WPIAL.
Brownsville will be the fourth struggling football team to leave the WPIAL in recent years. Two of the others, Albert Gallatin and Uniontown, are also in Fayette County and they are showing improvement.
Albert Gallatin is 6-2 this season, its third as an independent team, with one game remaining on the schedule. This was the first independent season for Uniontown (2-3), which snapped a 35-game losing streak last month. The Red Raiders had one game remaining with Laurel Highlands.
“We see progress,” Albert Gallatin athletic director Duane Dupont reported. “We’re moving in the right direction. Unfortunately with Covid hitting last year our numbers were down. The numbers aren’t where we want them to be, but we’re optimistic that those numbers will start climbing the more we get back to normal settings. We are hoping to increase that number.
“We had 35 kids out for football this year. We’ve been having competitive football here and that was our goal all along. We are moving in the right direction. It’s been very good for us as a program and a school district. We’re getting fan support and we are pleased with that.”
Uniontown has taken some baby steps forward in its first season as an independent.
“We see an increase in numbers on the team and there’s a certain level of excitement when the kids are experiencing a little more success and you can feel that within the school,” Uniontown assistant superintendent Dan Bosnic said. “Our numbers are in the mid-30s. We were in the low 20s the past couple of seasons.”
Connellsville has endured a dismal season. With one game remaining the Falcons are 0-9, have been outscored 396-66 and are mired in a 16-game losing streak over the past two campaigns. Participation is down with numbers in the low 30s.
Sentiment is running strong among Connellsville parents to leave the WPIAL and play an independent schedule.
“We have called a couple of school board members,” Mark Lynch, a Connellsville booster whose wife Amy is president of the booster organization, stated. “We’ve had conversation and a lot of parents are for going the independent route. There is definitely interest in doing this!”
“I spoke with Rich Evans, the Connellsville AD,” Roebuck offered. “He told me they might do something as early as November and he wanted to keep me in mind for scheduling, so I think four of us will be playing each other regardless.”
Laurel Highlands (6-3) will qualify for the WPIAL playoffs, the only Fayette County school that will be in the playoffs. The Mustangs have one game remaining against Uniontown. The Mustangs clinched their first playoff berth since 2015, and they also secured their first winning record since 1996.
With a generational player like junior quarterback/defensive back Rodney Gallagher leading the way it is unlikely that LH will want to bolt the WPIAL at this point in time.
The other Fayette County school suffering a winless season is Frazier. The Commodores, hit hard by injuries, had posted a record of 0-8 going into Friday night’s game against Charleroi.
“Leaving the WPIAL has not been discussed,” Frazier athletic director John Malone reported. “I think that would be a last resort for us because of years like last year when we went 4-3. We can be competitive if numbers are there. We want to do everything we can to get our numbers back where they were about five years ago.”
Just food for thought, the other school that has left the WPIAL for football is Butler and they play in District 10 as an associate member for football. Butler (4-4) will play Erie and the winner will play McDowell High for the District 10 Class 6A championship. So the move from the WPIAL has benefited Butler.
This writer and Uniontown grad and former Red Raider football player Tony Mercadante have been advocating forming a Fayette County Football Conference for the past few years. Things are slowly moving in that direction.
“We are on board with talking about forming a Fayette County Football Conference,” Roebuck said.
“We are open to the idea absolutely,” DuPont stated. “It would help out with scheduling and travel. We’ve just got to see how things go. I think it would help rekindle rivalries and we are open to schedule our local schools.”
“We would look favorably on forming a Fayette County Conference,” Bosnic offered. “We would be excited about that opportunity.”
“There are a couple of people trying to push a Fayette County league,” Roebuck said. “I don’t know how far that would go, but the whole county has been down football-wise. Maybe if we get a couple of other teams to do it, we could all help each other out.”
