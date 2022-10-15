Kadin Keefer connected with Ty Keffer for six touchdown passes Friday night in Southmoreland's 42-21 victory over visiting Greensburg Salem.
Keffer had touchdown receptions of 36, 35, 2, 12, 18 and 24 yards. He caught nine passes for 160 yards.
Keefer completed 12-of-23 passes for 232 yards. Austin Mough finished with 83 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Southmoreland also scored a safety when the defense tackled the punter in the end zone.
The Golden Lions (0-3, 3-5) went on a 21-point run in the second quarter on Kai Brunot's 1-yard run, Cody Rubrecht's 52-yard scoring run and Christian Hostetler's 40-yard interception return for a score.
Belle Vernon 55, Mount Pleasant 7 -- All the points of the Interstate Conference were scored in the first half as the Leopards rolled to an easy win.
Belle Vernon's Quinton Martin opened the scoring on a 6-yard run. The Vikings' Jackson Hutter tied the game on a 74-yard touchdown run.
The Leopards (3-0, 5-2) ran off the next 48 points.
Martin had touchdown runs of 21 and 2 yards, caught a 31-yard scoring pass from Braden Laux, and returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown. Martin finished with 61 yards rushing and 67 yards receiving.
Belle Vernon's Jake Gedekoh scored on runs of 1 and 17 yards. Laux added a 30-yard scoring run.
Hutter rushed for 88 yards for the Vikings (1-2, 4-4).
Elizabeth Forward 49, South Allegheny 7 -- Johnny DiNapoli had touchdown runs of 6, 7 and 3 yards to lead the Warriors to an Interstate Conference victory over the visiting Gladiators.
Zion White hit Isaiah Turner for a 17-yard touchdown pass and had a 2-yard scoring run for Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 8-0). Diego Magwood had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs, and the defense added a safety.
South Allegheny slips to 0-3 in the conference and 1-7 overall.
Thomas Jefferson 42, Ringgold 0 -- The Jaguars rolled to a 42-0 halftime lead on their way to a Big 7 Conference road victory.
Brody Evans had touchdown passes of 14, 13 and 17 yards for Thomas Jefferson (3-1, 5-3). Jordan Mayer caught two touchdown passes. Aidan Whalen, Sean Sullivan, Elias Lippincott and John Janusek also scored a touchdown.
Ringgold slides to 0-4 in the conference and 0-8 overall.
Latrobe 43, Connellsville 13 -- The Wildcats pulled away with 29 points in the second quarter for a Big 7 Conference road victory.
Ben Zavatchan made field goals of 36 and 37 yards for the Falcons (1-3, 2-6).
Robert Fulton had touchdown runs of 1 and 80 yards in the first quarter for Latrobe (3-2, 5-3). He carried the ball 13 times for 170 yards.
John Wetzel accounted for the Wildcats' final four touchdowns with scoring passes of 16 and 29 yards to Kollin Stevens and 46 yards to Corey Boerio. He also had a 10-yard touchdown run. Wetzel completed all seven of his pass attempts for 160 yards.
Connellsville's Capone Mickens powered in from a yard out in the third quarter. Mickens finished with 81 yards rushing.
Apollo-Ridge 26, Yough 13 -- J.J. Waller opened the scoring on a 15-yard run and closed the game with a 10-yard pass from Raidon Kuroda in the Cougars' Allegheny Conference home loss.
Waller carried the ball 22 times for 95 yards. Kuroda completed 10-of-18 passes for 122 yards.
Yough goes to 1-4 in the conference and 2-6 overall. Apollo-Ridge improves to 2-3 in the conference and 4-4 overall.
Washington 61, Charleroi 0 -- The Prexies scored 34 points in the first quarter for a Century Conference home victory.
Zach Welsh had three rushing touchdowns for Washington (3-1, 6-2). Ruben Gordon scored two touchdowns in the victory.
Charleroi goes to 0-3 in the conference and 1-6 overall.
Frazier 25, Springdale 12 -- The Commodores returned home with their first victory of the season in an Eastern Conference game at Springdale.
The game was tied at 6-6 when Frazier (1-4, 1-7) scored 13 points in the third quarter.
Brennan Stewart had two touchdown passes of 11 yards, one to Andrew Bandish and the other to Austin Wilson. Stewart also had a 4-yard touchdown run. Adam Phillips scored on a 21-yard run.
Stewart completed 10-of-15 passes for 114 yards.
Springdale slides to 0-4 in the conference and 0-8 overall.
Mapletown 49, Bentworth 3 -- Landan Stevenson maintained his assault on opposing defenses to lead the Maples to another Tri-County South Conference victory.
Mapletown remains unbeaten, improving to 5-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall.
Stevenson had touchdown runs of 4, 21, 4, 49 and 2 yards, and caught a 4-yard scoring pass from Brock Evans. He carried the ball 10 times for 170 yards.
A.J. Vanata connected with Evans for a 31-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Puckey scored the lone points for the Bearcats (0-4, 2-6) on a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Vitali Daniels led Bentworth rushers with 22 yards. He completed 6-of-15 passes for 51 yards.
Beth-Center 37, West Greene 33 -- The Bulldogs' Ethan Varesko scored the winning touchdown on a 5-yard run with 5:18 left in the Tri-County South Conference game at West Greene.
Beth-Center (2-3, 3-5) led 15-7 after the first quarter and 23-13 at halftime. The visitors held a 30-26 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Seth Burns' 53-yard touchdown run with 10:18 remaining in the game gave the Pioneers (1-4, 1-7) the lead.
Varesko led Beth-Center with 133 yards rushing and two receptions for 33 yards. He had touchdown runs of 54 and 17 yards in addition to his game-winning score.
The Bulldogs' Tyler Debnar and Stefan Day both had a rushing touchdown. Debnar gained 74 yards on the ground on 12 carries.
Colin Brady had the bulk of West Greene's offense with rushing touchdowns of 11, 1, 63 and 14 yards. He carried the ball 23 times for 192 yards and caught a pass for 32 yards.
West Greene slips to 1-4 in the conference and 1-7 overall.
Monessen 70, Jefferson-Morgan 30 -- The two teams hit the century mark in scoring with the Greyhounds outlasting the visiting Rockets for a Tri-County South Conference victory.
Monessen (4-1, 5-3) led 16-0 after the first quarter and 44-18 at halftime. The Greyhounds' lead grew to 64-24 after three quarters.
Monessen's Tyvaughn Kershaw had 234 yards rushing and three touchdowns, plus a 38-yard punt return for a score and a 37-yard touchdown pass. The Greyhounds' Daevon Burke opened the game with a 77-yard kickoff return. He also had a 9-yard scoring run.
The Rockets' Cole Jones completed 10-of-20 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns. His favorite receiver was Ewing Jamison with four receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns, including an 87-yard score.
Jefferson-Morgan goes to 2-3 in the conference and 4-4 overall.
