The California offense powered its way to six touchdowns Friday night in the Trojans' 49-7 non-conference victory at Waynesburg Central.
Damani Stafford scored on runs of 40, 5 and 8 yards for California (2-0). He gained 126 yards rushing on 16 carries and caught three passes for 69 yards, both team highs.
The Trojans' Hunter Assad had a 38-yard touchdown pass to Caden Powell to open the scoring just 48 seconds into the game. Assad also had a one-yard rushing touchdown. He completed 7-of-19 passes for 122 yards and ran for 120 yards on 11 carries.
Addison Panepinto scored on an 8-yard run and returned a fumble 24 yards for a touchdown for the Trojans. Corey Frick was successful on all seven extra-point tries.
The lone score for Waynesburg (1-2) was Jacob Stephenson's 43-yard touchdown pass to Trent Zuper in the second quarter.
Chartiers-Houston 44, Mapletown 15 -- The Maples scored the only touchdown of the first quarter, but the Bucs scored the next 44 points for a non-conference road victory.
Landan Stevenson scored on a 6-yard run and added the point after with 5:34 left in the first quarter.
Chartiers-Houston (2-0) had touchdowns from Lane Camden (3-yard run), Jordan Irson (50-yard run), and Terry Fetsko (3-yard run) in the second quarter, Camden's 5-yard run in the third quarter, and Jake Mele's 15-yard pass to Terry Fetsko and Camden's 54-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.
Stevenson added a late touchdown for the Maples (2-1), scoring on a 2-yard run with only two seconds left in the game.
Stevenson carried the ball 22 times for 110 yards.
Greensburg Salem 34, Mount Pleasant 6 -- Hayden Teska threw four touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Golden Lions to a non-conference road win at Mount Pleasant.
Teska had touchdown passes of 61, 57 and 24 yards to Cody Rubrecht, and a 66-yard bomb to Donavin Waller. He added a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
Teska completed 11-of-14 passes for 245 yards. Rubrecht caught six passes for 153 yards.
Robbie Labuda scored the only touchdown for the Vikings (2-2) on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
Ringgold 12, South Allegheny 10 -- The Rams' John Polefko scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter to lift the Rams to a non-conference road win over the Gladiators.
Landon Oslowski spotted Ringgold (2-1) the early lead on a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
South Allegheny (0-3) scored the next 10 points for a 10-7 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Monessen 24, Charleroi 6 -- The Greyhounds scored a touchdown in each quarter for a non-conference victory over the visiting Cougars.
Lorenzo Gardner opened the scoring for Monessen (1-2) with a 76-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Crews. Gardner found Sam Valle open on a 7-yard scoring pass in the second quarter.
Crew sprinted 92 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, and Gardner found Dayton Carson open for a 32-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Gardner completed 6-of-12 passes for 151 yards. Crew ran for 121 yards on 11 carries.
Terrance Woods scored for Charleroi (0-2) on a one-yard run in the second quarter.
Norwin 37, Connellsville 0 -- The Knights returned home with a non-conference shutout victory over the Falcons.
Norwin (2-1) opened 16-0 lead in the first quarter on touchdown runs by Nathaniel Harris and Dominic Barca and a safety.
Luke Levendosky completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Pons and Christian Beck scored on a 6-yard run in the second quarter.
Barca closed the scoring in the third quarter on a 7-yard run.
Levendosky completed 9-of-17 passes for 114 yards.
Anthony Piasecki completed 7-of-20 passes for the Falcons (0-3) for 100 yards and one interception.
