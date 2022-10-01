Southmoreland scored first Friday night, but visiting Elizabeth Forward responded with six unanswered touchdowns for a 42-6 Interstate Conference victory at Russ Grimm Stadium.
Ty Keffer pulled in an 11-yard pass in the back of the end zone from Kadin Keefer to give the Scotties (0-1, 2-4) a 6-0 lead at 7:37 of the first quarter.
A big return on the ensuing kickoff moved the ball into Southmoreland territory and the Warriors (1-0, 6-0) wasted no time with Johnny DiNapoli connecting with a streaking Keilly Rush on a 24-yard scoring pass in the middle of the defense just 18 seconds later.
Jordan Wilmore scored the first of three touchdowns on an 11-yard run with 3:10 left in the quarter.
The lead grew to 35-6 in the second quarter.
Wilmore scored on another 11-yard run just 10 seconds into the second quarter. DiNapoli dropped the ball into Charlie Nigut's hands three minutes later for a 66-yard touchdown pass.
Nigut kept the Warriors' next drive alive with a fake punt run for first down. Nigut finished the drive with a 33-yard touchdown run with just seven seconds remaining in the half.
Wilmore invoked the mercy rule at 4:23 of the third quarter with his 3-yard touchdown run.
Wilmore carried the ball 18 times for 146 yards. DiNapoli completed 4-of-8 passes for 134 yards.
Keefer completed 10-of-22 passes for 135 yards. Keffer had five receptions for 65 yards.
Mount Pleasant 45, Greensburg Salem 28 -- Lane Golkosky scored four touchdowns as the Vikings opened Interstate Conference play with a victory over the visiting Golden Lions.
Golkosky had touchdown runs of 4, 43, 18 and 31 yards, and finished with 119 yards rushing on nine carries.
Robbie Labuda added two rushing touchdowns for the Vikings (1-0, 4-2), and ran for 120 yards on 15 attempts. Tyler Reese returned an interception 34 yards for a score.
Cody Rubrecht had two rushing touchdowns and another passing for Greensburg Salem (0-1, 3-3). Rubrecht completed 9-of-13 passes for 172 yards and ran for 143 on 16 carries.
Greensburg Salem's Kai Brunot carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards.
Belle Vernon 56, South Allegheny 0 -- The Leopards opened Interstate Conference play by shutting out the visiting Gladiators.
Quinton Martin had touchdown runs of 3 and 79 yards in the first quarter for Belle Vernon (1-0, 3-2). Braden Laux connected on a 41-yard scoring pass to Chase Ruokonen, Jake Gedekoa scored on a two-yard run, and Adam LaCarte returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown in the opening quarter.
The Leopards added 21 more points in the second quarter.
Martin scored his third touchdown of the game on a 16-yard run. Martin gained 144 yards rushing on seven carries.
South Allegheny slips to 0-1 in the conference and 1-5 overall.
Tanner Steeber and Anthony Crews both scored on 1-yard runs.
McKeesport 42, Ringgold 0 -- Jahmill Perryman scored three touchdowns and Bobbie Boyd added two more as the Tigers shut out the Rams in a Big 7 Conference game.
Perryman scored on runs of 37, 35 and 6 yards, and finished with 114 yards rushing on 12 carries for McKeesport (1-0, 6-0).
Boyd had touchdown runs of 46 and 35 yards, and gained 116 yards on the ground on just seven carries.
Alex Coccagna completed 16 passes for 105 yards for Ringgold (0-2, 0-6). Darryl Tolliver caught six passes for 78 yards.
Washington 59, Waynesburg Central 14 -- The Prexies led 34-7 at halftime and didn't look back for a Century Conference home victory.
Breydon Woods scored on a 34-yard run in the second quarter and Chase Fox plunged into the end zone from a yard out in the fourth quarter for the Raiders (0-3, 0-6).
Eddie Lewis ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns for Washington (2-0, 5-1).
Keystone Oaks 42, Charleroi 0 -- The Panthers shut out the visiting Cougars for a Century Conference home victory.
Charleroi slips to 0-2 in the conference and 1-4 overall.
Shawn Reick carried the ball eight times for 130 yards and a touchdown for Keystone Oaks (2-1, 4-2).
Leechburg 56, Frazier 0 -- The Blue Devils scored 49 points in the first half on their way to an Eastern Conference victory over the visiting Commodores.
Frazier goes to 0-3 in the conference and 0-6 overall.
Braylan Lovelace scored on 50, 3, 50, 3, 3 and 7 yards for Leechburg (2-1, 4-2), finsihing with 192 yards on the ground on 17 carries.
Monessen 32, West Greene 13 -- The Greyhounds outscored the Pioneers for a Tri-County South Conference victory.
Colin Brady finished with 150 yards rushing and two touchdowns for West Greene (1-2, 1-5).
Daevon Burke and Tyvaughn Kershaw combined for 445 yards rushing for Monessen (3-0, 4-2). Burke carried the ball nine times for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Kershaw had 212 yards rushing on 12 carries and four touchdowns. Kershaw also caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from Lorenzo Gardner.
Jefferson-Morgan 28, Bentworth 25 -- The Rockets covered an onside kick with under two minutes remaining in the Tri-County South Conference game to preserve the road victory.
Vitali Daniels had touchdown passes of 25 and 67 yards to Ben Hays with 2:49 and 1:55 remaining in the game. Daniels completed eight passes for 140 yards.
Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 4-2) led 28-10 at halftime.
Johnny Gilbert scored on a 4-yard run midway through the first quarter.
The Rockets' Cole Jones threw touchdown passes of 35 and 42 yards to Houston Guseman, and a 13-yarder to Ryan Baker in the second quarter.
Jones completed 10-of-24 passes for 173 yards to surpass 3,000 career passing yards. Guseman caught eight passes for 155 yards.
Hays added a 70-yard fumble return and Anthony Puckey hit a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter for Bentworth (0-3, 2-4). Hays caught six passes for 125 yards.
Carmichaels 35, Beth-Center 8 -- The Mikes led 27-0 at halftime for a Tri-County South Conference victory at Beth-Center.
Billy White scored on a 38-yard interception return, 70-yard punt return and 1-yard run for Carmichaels (2-1, 4-2).
Alec Anderson scored on a 10-yard run in the first quarter and Ambrose Adamson powered into the end zone from two yards out for the Mikes.
Beth-Center (0-3, 1-5) avoided the shutout on Tegan Veatch's 1-yard run with 6:33 left in the game.
Hampton 55, Connellsville 19 -- The Talbots returned home from Connellsville with a non-section victory.
Hampton (3-3) broke the game open with 35 points in the second quarter. Michael Morgano scored on runs of 1, 61, and 11 in the quarter, and added touchdown runs of 5 and 4 yards in the first quarter for the Talbots.
Morgano ran for 123 yards on 12 carries, and returned a punt for a touchdown. Eric Weeks rushed for 131 yards on 10 carries.
Bruce Giles tied the game in the first quarter for Connellsville (2-4) on a 38-yard run. He scored on a 65-yard pass from Anthony Piasecki in the second quarter.
Piasecki had a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He completed four passes for 102 yards.
