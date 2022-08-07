Football Royalty 2022 pic

Submitted photo

Championship high school coaches, past and present, pose with legendary Steeler great Franco Harris during a luncheon July 26 at Grand View Golf Course in North Braddock. Pictured are (front row, from left) Jim Render, Pat Monroe, George Smith, Mark Lyons, Joe Hamilton, Pat Tarquinio, (back row, from left) Bill Cherpak, Eric Kasperowicz, Harris, Mike Zmijanac, Don Yannessa and Tom Nola.

 Submitted photo

It has become sort of the unofficial kickoff to the high school football season in Western Pennsylvania, an annual get together of some of the greatest coaches in WPIAL football history.

