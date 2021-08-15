High School football season is looming on the horizon with heat acclimation drills underway, practice starting on Monday, and Week Zero games set for Aug. 27.
A group of the greatest coaches in WPIAL held their annual luncheon on July 21 at Asti’s Steakhouse at Grand View Golf Club in North Braddock.
The event is the brainchild of my good friend, Bill Priatko. It celebrates sportsmanship and camaraderie, and it is a chance to discuss the state of the game they all love, high school football.
This year 11 coaches attended who have combined for 57 WPIAL championships and 16 PIAA titles.
Coaches who are still active that attended were Thomas Jefferson’s Bill Cherpak and Mt. Lebanon’s Bob Palko.
Retired coaches at the gathering included Upper St. Clair’s Jim Render, Woodland Hills’ George Novak, Clairton’s Tom Nola, North Hills’ Jack McCurry, Aliquippa’s Don Yannessa, Blackhawk’s Joe Hamilton, Beaver’s Pat Tarquinio, McKeesport’s George Smith and former Aliquippa head man Mike Zmijanac.
The group was surprised by two special guests, Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris and former Steelers defensive lineman John Banaszak. The coaches gave Harris an “immaculate” reception.
A moment of silence was observed in honor of a member of the group, former Greensburg Central Catholic and Jeannette coach Joe Mucci, who passed away on Nov. 30,2020.
Harris and Banaszak were pleased to rub elbows and talk football with the coaches, and talked about what high school football meant to them and praised the great coaches attending the informal affair.
“Being here with all of you guys and knowing the lives that you’ve touched and all the championships that you won,” Harris stated, “if you win all those championships I know it wasn’t easy, and I know the groundwork and what you had to do to make those championships happen.
“Not just once, you guys have multiple championships, and multiple championships that gets to be something that’s embedded and that’s what really makes the difference. So I’m just in awe because high school changed my life and just thinking of all the lives that you guys changed with the athletes that have come through your system. I just want to thank you guys for what you have done.”
“My high school coach and the coaches that coached with him were very discipline oriented,” Banaszak offered. “They were in your face. I don’t know if it made you a better football player, but it certainly drew attention to what details that are needed in order to be successful and for that I certainly give all the credit to that high school staff. I know you guys and I know how hard you work. I love the game of football and I promote the game of football.”
In a question-and-answer session the coaches tackled some of the issues facing high school football in Western Pennsylvania and around the country.
Addressed was the upcoming 2021 season amid Covid-19 protocols and hopes for a successful year.
“We’re going back to normal,” Cherpak said. “Hopefully it stays that way.”
“The plan is to go back to normal.” Palko explained. “These kids are resilient. It was a pandemic. What are you going to do? It appears like it’s back to normal and that’s a good thing.”
Dwindling participation numbers in high school football are a concern. News that the proud Jeannette football program is facing a numbers crisis caught everyone’s attention. The Jayhawks’ official sign-ups had 29 kids. Eight players have transferred out of the program.
“I think it’s hard for Coach Cherpak to say because his numbers are up,” Palko stated. “But who would have ever thought that something like that would happen at Jeannette. I’m still worried that they have watered it down with six classifications.”
Teams leaving the WPIAL was discussed. Albert Gallatin, Butler and Uniontown have bolted the WPIAL to play an independent schedule and try and get their football programs back on track. Other schools are considering making the same decision.
“The problem is the teams that are leaving aren’t winning,” McCurry offered. “It was a winning issue, it wasn’t competition, it was just that they couldn’t win. Butler and Uniontown had great tradition, but they are not winning. They are trying to get schedules that are more conducive to winning football games.”
“I agree with what Coach McCurry said,” Render added. “Uniontown would have never left the WPIAL if they were still competitive, I can’t even imagine that. The one that’s been a shock to me is whatever is happening at Jeannette.”
“I think it’s a sign of the times,” Palko stated. “Parents try to control things and get the kids in a perfect situation at that time of growing up and wanting to be a champion. It can happen anywhere, it happened in Jeannette.”
“The publicity that football got about the concussion issue was really blown out of proportion,” Render opined. “I think that is part of the numbers problem we are seeing.”
“The concussion issue is part of the numbers problem,” Palko stated. “But there are so many schools now that don’t have a freshman team. They all have kids moved up to the varsity. They don’t have a freshman team because the pool of kids coming up through the system is smaller every year and that effects the overall numbers.”
The football finals were held at high school venues last season because of the pandemic, but the WPIAL board voted to take four or five of the six championship games back to Heinz Field in November. The WPIAL could hold four games in one day, either Nov. 26 or 27. Or, in a break from tradition, the WPIAL might reserve the stadium for both dates and spread the Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A finals over two days.
No matter which decision is made, the WPIAL Class 6A final will not be played at Heinz Field. That big school championship must be held a week earlier — Nov. 19 or 20 — because of where the WPIAL champion fits into the state playoff bracket. The WPIAL will use a high school venue for 6A.
“It’s kind of a tradition and it’s a nice venue,” Palko said. “We played at Norwin High School in 2018 and we were still in the championships. It’s nice, but a filled high school stadium is sometimes a better atmosphere.”
“The kids like it,” Cherpak opined. “I think the coaches dislike it. Your routine is off, your warm-up is off. You might play at one o’clock or you might play at 3:30, you don’t know. The kids like going there and they look at it as a reward, especially teams that haven’t been there, it’s a big deal.”
The state of high school football coaching was a topic. All of the coaches agreed that coaching longevity is a thing of the past.
“You look at it now and how much turnover there is now,” Cherpak stated. “It’s crazy I just think that people are so impatient and want everything right away. I guy goes into a program that’s not successful and is trying to build it up and they want it to happen in a year or two and it’s not realistic. You’re not going to see the so called coaching lifers in football anymore.”
The game of high school football is changing and the sport has received some adverse publicity. All agreed that some creative marketing and publicity would help.
“I think we need to find ways to promote football more,” Harris said. “The question is how do we promote it more? We have to do it and it’s a challenge. It’s a great sport in so many ways.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.