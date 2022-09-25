LEMONT FURNACE -- Forest Hills' Delaney Dumm wasn't in front of the pack early in the 31st A.J. Everhart Invitational, but the senior certainly was at the finish Saturday morning for the girls title.
Dumm's winning time was 19:05.6.
"I prefer being in front. I stayed with Hope (Trimmer) and Jenna (Lang) for the first two miles. We were a pack," said Dumm. "At the top of the hill, I picked it up a little bit. We were neck and neck. I just took off."
Dumm felt the pace was not out of control.
"It felt a little slow, a comfortable pace," said Dumm.
October is a big month for cross country runners with county meets, several big invitationals and district championships quickly approaching.
"I think I'm pretty good where I'm at," explained Dumm. "If I keep it up, everything will pay off at the end."
Bethel Park's Jenna Lang was second in 19:16.1, finishing 15 seconds in front of Uniontown's Hope Trimmer.
"In the first mile, we were all together. It was back and forth," said Trimmer. "The race began in the second mile.
"When we got to College Hill, there was separation between the top three."
Trimmer said there was a moment of indecision from another runner that took her aback for a moment during the race.
"The turn to ascend down College Hill, there was some confusion there. It set me off a little bit," said Trimmer. "I kept contact with (the leaders). I was very happy about that."
Trimmer enjoyed the competition on a crisp fall morning.
"It was an entertaining race," said Trimmer, adding, "I ran a very solid meet. This is the first time racing here (on her home course) this season."
Penn-Trafford's Amelia Barilla (19:41.6), Mountain Ridge's Mary Delaney (20:36.9), Doddridge County's Catherine Cottrill (20:42.2), Preston's Hallie Simmons (20:53.4), Forest Hills' Danielle Dumm (21:03.3), Allderdice's Ruthie Haworth (21:09.4), Uniontown's Grace Trimmer (21:14.4), Allderdice's Mary Eagle (21:15.9), and Preston's Delilah Myers (21:17.5) followed Trimmer across the finish line.
Southmoreland's Lexi Ohler finished in 13th place with a time of 21:27.1.
"I was trying out a new strategy today. I wanted to go out slower and keep it even. I didn't want to go out too fast," explained Ohler. "It was good, but I need to start out faster, 10-15 seconds faster than I was and then maintain it through the second and third miles."
As for her time, Ohler said, "It's ok. I wanted to try to be under 21 (minutes), but I'm not very rested this week. I've been training.
"I'm excited to see how I am after I take a break from training and resting more."
Ohler admitted she scouts the opposition, especially with the WCCA Championship and WPIAL final on the horizon.
"I try to look at seed times. I look at results. I do a lot on the internet," Ohler said with a smile.
Doddridge County's Bailey Holden (21:33.4), Forest Hills' Samantha Papcunik (21:34.7), Uniontown's Lydia Stanton (21:36.3), California's Anastasia Georgagis (21:38), Preston's Ella White (21:39.6), Allderdice's Gabriella Kunzman (21:49.6), and Uniontown's Zaya McCune (21:54.6) rounded out the top-20 finishers.
