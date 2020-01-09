Albert Gallatin had to forfeit three weights in a 43-30 Section 2-AAA (2A) setback to West Mifflin on Wednesday at Albert Gallatin High School.
The Titans (2-2, 2-2) won three matches by fall and two by major decision, but were penalized a team point after the bout at 195.
The Colonials (1-2, 1-2) were victorious in four matches via pinfall, as Shawn Loring won in 40 seconds at 285, Alex Simon pinned his opponent in 3:32 at 106, Alec Serock pinned his way to victory in 3:34 and Tyler Frezzell stuck his opponent in 1:59.
Landon Davis won by forfeit for Albert Gallatin and head coach Duane Dupont at 195.
West Mifflin’s Howard Congdon (195), Ryan Fisher (113) and Tony Salopek (138) earned falls. Teammates Jesse Galioto (126) and Nyzair Burt (132) won by major decision.
The Titans’ Frank Guzzi (170), Christian Michaels (120) and Gavin Russo (160) won by forfeit. There was no bout contested at 220.
The Colonials return to Section 2-AAA action on Friday when they host Connellsville at 7:30 p.m.
