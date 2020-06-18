Former California University of Pa. coach John Luckhardt is among the 217 finalists on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.
The National Football Foundation on Tuesday announced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Hall of Fame, which is based in Atlanta. There also are 99 players and 33 coaches from small colleges eligible for induction.
The College Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced early next year.
Luckhardt also coached at Washington & Jefferson College. He guided teams to 14 conference titles and 16 NCAA playoff appearances. He coached W&J to runner-up finishes in NCAA Division III and the Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl in 1992 and 1994. Luckhardt was the 1992 AFCA D-III Coach of the Year and was the all-time winningest coach at W&J and Cal.
Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia each were represented among the majors college finalists. Pitt has former quarterback Matt Cavanaugh and running back Craig “Ironhead” Heyward. Penn State’s finalists are running back D.J. Dozier and guard Steve Wisniewski, and West Virginia has defensive back Aaron Beasley and former coach Jim Carlen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.