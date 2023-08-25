Yekel Tab

Carmichaels wide receiver Brandon Yekel (1) changes direction on Monessen's Devontae Robinson during a game last season. Yekel returns for his junior year with the Mikes.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Carmichaels finished in a tie for second place in the Tri-County South last season and advanced to the WPIAL Class A playoffs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.