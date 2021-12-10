Jefferson-Morgan will have a lot of familiar faces returning to its boys basketball team this season.
One new face, however, will be its head coach.
Carmichaels and Waynesburg University graduate Brandon Lawless takes over for Dennis Garrett, who held the job the last eight years.
Lawless was a 1,000-point scorer and a two-time Greene County Messenger Player of the Year in high school for the Mikes. During his senior season in 2013-14, Lawless led Carmichaels to three wins in three tries over J-M, the same team he's now taken over in his first varsity coaching job.
Is it strange overseeing a team that was one of his rivals in high school?
"I don't think of it like that," Lawless said. "I mean, yeah, I am a Mike at heart. Sure, we used to be rivals. But that doesn't matter here. I'm coaching to compete and I want the best for these kids who will be playing for me. I want them to succeed. That's my focus as their basketball coach."
At 25, Lawless is the youngest boys coach in the area.
"It is a little different. I can relate to them in a way because it wasn't that long ago when I was in high school," Lawless said. "We're trying to earn each other's respect.
"I don't think they take it as with me being a younger coach maybe they can get away with something. Of course, every now and then, you'll have a kid test you but then there are disciplinary actions involved with something like that."
Lawless does have a veteran presence on his staff in 42-year-old assistant coach Brent Baker, who is also J-M's football coach.
"He really helps out a lot," said Lawless, who talked about the challenges of coming in as a first-year coach.
"Entering a whole new program with people that you don't know, you're basically starting from scratch, as far as familiarity," Lawless said. "You have to build from the floor up because you're coming into a new atmosphere with a different coaching philosophy. It's a change, that's for sure."
The Rockets return four starters from last year in seniors Tahj Jacobs, Colt Fowler and Josh Wise along with junior Troy Wright. Kijuan Paige and Jordan Jacobs, two seniors who also saw playing time last year, are back as well.
Lawless has no set starting lineup for the 2021-22 season yet, though.
"There are a core set of kids that will be in the rotation but nothing is locked in," Lawless said. "We're going to evaluate and re-evaluate before we decide who the starters and top players off the bench will be.
"We have depth. That is one good thing. We can run about eight or nine deep."
The Rockets are still in the process of adjusting to their new coach.
"At first it was a little bit of a change for them, something they weren't used to," Lawless said of implementing his own system. "It took quite some time and some repetition. They're starting to adjust. We're not where we want to be yet.
"We're going to use our scrimmages to gauge where we stand with competition and use what we've already put in to our system and see what we need to improve upon."
The Rockets will again be guard-oriented this season.
"We're pretty multi-dimensional. We're not very big in size," Lawless said. "We run a lot of guards with one or two bigs. Our main ball handlers are Troy and Tahj."
In addition to being a great basketball player in high school, Lawless was an all-state baseball player who helped lead the Mikes to the WPIAL final his senior year and also played baseball in college for the Yellow Jackets.
"I honestly think I was better at baseball but I've always been passionate for basketball," Lawless.
While he is a new varsity coach, Lawless has some old-time philosophies he picked up from a legendary coach.
"I played basketball under Don Williams and I use a lot of his old systems," Lawless said. "He was one of my biggest mentors growing up. Donnie really knew the game of basketball and he passed a lot on to me during my four years with him. I definitely benefitted from his program and system."
Now Lawless will attempt to forge a successful coaching career for himself.
