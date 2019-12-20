Fort Cherry took an early lead and cruised to a 51-35 Section 3-AA triumph over Carmichaels on Thursday at Fort Cherry.
The Lady Rangers (2-1, 3-3) led 14-7 after the first quarter and 24-15 at halftime. Fort Cherry extended its advantage to 35-23 after the third quarter. The home team had a 16-12 edge in the fourth.
Emma Hyatt led the Lady Mikes (0-2, 2-6) in scoring with 15 points.
The Lady Rangers’ Jaida Bish had a game-high 18 points.
