Fort Cherry topped Bentworth, 54-22, on Thursday in Section 3-AA play at Bentworth High School.
Caroline Rice had a game-high 13 points for the Lady Bearcats (0-7, 3-11).
Jaida Bish led the way for the Lady Rangers (3-4, 5-9) with nine points.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Friday, January 17, 2020 3:54 AM
Snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 17, 2020 @ 3:35 am
Fort Cherry topped Bentworth, 54-22, on Thursday in Section 3-AA play at Bentworth High School.
Caroline Rice had a game-high 13 points for the Lady Bearcats (0-7, 3-11).
Jaida Bish led the way for the Lady Rangers (3-4, 5-9) with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.