Four Waynesburg Central wrestlers, along with Belle Vernon's Cole Weightman, received top seeds in the WPIAL/Southwest Class AAA Regional Saturday to be held at Canon-McMillan.
The championship will wrestle to four places, with the top three advancing to the PIAA West Super Regional.
The Raiders' Mac Church (20-1) opens against West Allegheny's Nick Jones (15-4) at 120 pounds. Teammate Cole Homet (22-1) is the top seed at 138 pounds and wrestles his first match against North Allegheny's Brad Stipetich (22-8).
Waynesburg's Wyatt Henderson (24-0) is seeded No. 1 at 145 pounds and begins his district title quest against Armstrong's Michael Kinzey (9-3). Luca Augustine (13-0) is the top seed at 172 pounds and opens against Hampton's Jayden Resch (19-13).
Weightman is the No. 1 seed at 215 pounds, and wrestles Franklin Regional's Christo Marion (23-9) in the opening round.
Waynesburg's Colton Stoneking (29-2) is the No. 2 seed at 132 pounds, and teammate Rocco Welsh (20-2) is seeded second at 152 pounds.
Each wrestler will be permitted two spectators under the following guidelines: Bout boards will be displayed in the cafeteria, only spectators from weight classes 106-138 will be permitted in the gym during those weight classes, and only spectators from weight classes 145-285 will be permitted in the gym during those weight classes.
Once a group of weight classes are completed, specators must return to the cafeteria and wait until the next round.
