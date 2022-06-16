California (Pa.)’s Divonne Franklin was selected as the PSAC’s Female Track Athlete of the Year.
Franklin was second-team All-American in the 100 and broke PSAC Championship meet records in the 100 and 200 to earn PSAC Track Athlete of the Meet honors. She was the top vote-getter among the conference’s coaches in the 100 and 200, and joined Malia Anderson, Taylor Timmons and Beyonc’e Kelly as the top 1,600 relay team.
Additionally, Franklin was named 2022 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Atlantic Region Track Athlete of the Year.
The Vulcans’ Anderson (800) and Kailee Bunyard (100 high hurdles) received top honors in the conference. Kelly (high jump) and Anna Ebersole (heptathlon) received second-team honors, while Ebersole also received third-team recognition in the high jump.
California’s Jalen Cloud was a second-team selection in the triple jump and third-team in the long jump. He joined Kristopher Lytle, Aaron McPherson and Tyrese Canada for second-team honors in the 400 relay.
Noah Bernarding (800) Avery Boea-Gisler (400 intermediate hurdles), and Logan Pfister (high jump) were all voted to third-team honors.
Seton Hill’s Gabriel McConville, a Waynesburg Central grad, was voted to the second team in the 1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.