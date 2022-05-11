Kendra Franks tossed a four-inning no-hitter Tuesday afternoon to lead Brownsville to its first win of the year with a 15-0 non-section victory over visiting Monessen.
Franks struck out 10 and walked two for the Lady Falcons (1-13). Franks also smacked a grand slam in Brownsville's six-run third inning.
Rylie Bednar and Kami Franks doubled in the victory, and Delaney Ansell legged out a triple. Franks and Ansell both had two hits, and Sarah Sawka finished with three singles.
Monessen slips to 1-11 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 5, Yough 0 -- The Lady Warriors shut out Yough for the outright claim of the Section 2-AAAA crown in the completion of a game suspended on May 3 because of weather.
Elizabeth Forward finishes with an 11-1 section record, improving to 14-2 overall. The Lady Cougars close with a 10-2 section mark and go to 12-2 overall.
The Lady Warriors broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Shelby Telegdy scattered six hits, walked three and struck out 12 in the victory, and finished 2-for-3, including a solo home run, with an RBI and run scored.
Bella Gimiliano also belted a home run for Elizabeth Forward. Grace Smith went 4-for-4, including a double, and drove in two runs. Alivia Grimm finished with a double and single.
Madi Horvat and McKenzie Pritts both doubled for Yough. Emma Augustine took the loss, allowing 12 hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
Kiski Area 3, Connellsville 2 -- Madison Leith drove in the winning run with a single to lead the Lady Cavaliers to a non-section victory against the Lady Falcons.
Kirra Davis and Maddy Kinneer both hit triples for Connellsville (5-9). Mallory Orndorff drove in two runs.
Isabella Delia had two RBI for Kiski Area (12-5).
Laurel Highlands 15, Albert Gallatin 2 -- Madison Zungri belted a home run as the Fillies cruised to a non-section victory over the Lady Colonials.
Maddie Livingston finished 3-for-3 and Alexis Grimm had a double and three RBI for Laurel Highlands (6-8).
The Lady Colonials go to 5-9 overall.
Ringgold 11, Burgettstown 10 -- The Lady Rams edged Burgettstown for a non-section victory.
Emma Noff had two doubles, a single and three RBI for Ringgold (3-13). Peyton Laflash finished with two doubles. Amy Peterson had a triple, and Daniella Vecchio and Olivia Vecchio both doubled.
Burgettstown goes to 9-7 overall.
South Allegheny 5, Mount Pleasant 4 -- Lily Drako's run-scoring double in the bottom of the sixth inning brought home the deciding run in the Lady Gladiators' Section 3-AAAA victory.
South Allegheny (12-3) finishes 9-1 in the section.
Katie Hutter went 3-for-3, including a triple, for the Lady Vikings (5-5, 8-8).
High school baseball
Laurel Highlands 9, Uniontown 4 -- The Mustangs swept the Section 3-AAAA series with the rival Red Raiders.
Laurel Highlands closes section play at 9-3, improving to 12-5 overall. Uniontown (10-7) finishes with a 6-6 section record.
Devan Krivosky pitched the first five innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits with one walk and one strikeout. Alex McClain pitched the final two innings for the save.
Uniontown led 2-0 through the top of the fifth inning on Hunter Chaikcic's run-scoring single and Christian Thomas' RBI double.
Laurel Highlands moved into the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ty Sankovich and CJ Gesk drew two-out walks. Carson D'Amico's double scored Sankovich. Alex McClain was walked to load the bases. An errant pickoff throw to first base allowed two runs to score.
The Mustangs' lead grew to 9-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning after they sent 12 batters to the plate.
Frank Kula hit a solo home run to lead off the inning. Sankovich added to the lead with a two-run single. D'Amico drove in a run with a single, and Braeden O'Brien brought home two with a single.
Uniontown loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning. Tate Musko drove in one run with an infield ground out. Colt Sparks' sacrifice fly scored Christian Thomas.
Bentworth 12, Avella 1 -- Lucas Burt was the winning pitcher and drove in four runs to lead the Bearcats to a non-section victory over the Eagles.
Burt (1-1) allowed two hits and struck out six, and finished with a double and triple for Bentworth (9-5).
Landon Urcho also finished with a triple and double, and Zane Woodhouse drove in two runs.
West Mifflin 6, Ringgold 4 -- The Titans scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a Section 3-AAAA victory at Ringgold.
West Mifflin (11-1, 15-3) led 2-0 on Eric Link's double in the top of the first inning.
Ringgold (3-9, 5-12) rallied for the lead with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lorenzo Glasser, Mason Suss and Gianni Cantini all drove in one run.
Jake Walker came on in relief for the victory, allowing three runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work. He also had a run-scoring triple.
Cantini took the loss. He also had a pair of doubles and two RBI.
Beth-Center 9, Waynesburg Central 8 -- Chase Malanosky's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Bulldogs to a non-section victory over the Raiders.
Dom Revi went 4-for-4 for Beth-Center (6-9).
Alex VanSickle finished with a single, double and two RBI for Waynesburg (5-11).
California 14, Charleroi 2 -- Hunter Assad drove in four runs and Rick Lawson had three RBI in the Trojans' non-section win over the Cougars.
California improves to 9-6 overall, while Charleroi slips to 6-8.
Assad finished with a double and single, while Lawson was 3-for-3 with a double and two singles.
Elizabeth Forward 4, Belle Vernon 0 -- Alexander Wardropper went the distance, scattering four hits, in the Warriors' Section 3-AAAA victory against Belle Vernon.
Wardropper struck out five as Elizabeth Forward finishes 6-6 in section play and goes to 8-6 overall. The Leopards are 3-9 in the section and 5-11 overall.
Kaden Faychak drove in two runs in the victory, and Cameron Seabol had a single and double.
Jack Bryer and Andrew Sokol doubled for the Leopards.
Alexander Wardropper threw a complete-game four-hitter with five strikeouts to lead Elizabeth Forward (8-6, 6-6) to a Section 3-4A win. Cameron Seabol singled and doubled and Kaden Faychak drove in a pair. Jack Bryer and Andrew Sokol doubled for Belle Vernon (5-11, 3-9).
Norwin 6, Connellsville 2 -- The Knights scored all six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a non-section victory against the Falcons.
Ty Stecko and Jack Whalen both had an RBI for Norwin (10-7). JimBob Domer drove in a run for the Falcons (9-10).
Ty Stecko and Jack Whalen each drove in a run as Norwin (10-7) scored all its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail in a nonsection matchup. James
Washington 8, Jefferson-Morgan 0 -- The Prexies shut out the Rockets for a non-section win.
Michael Shallcross and Wayne Sparks-Gatling both drove in two runs for Washington (6-9). Ian Callan had a double, triple and an RBI.
Liam Ankrom tripled for Jefferson-Morgan (6-6).
Yough 8, Mount Pleasant 7 -- Taylor Odelli's single brought home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Cougars to a non-section victory over the visiting Vikings.
Korvyn Johnson's single tied the game. Johnson and Odelli both drove in two runs for Yough (10-6).
Connor Drzal went 4-for-4, including a run-scoring double, for Mount Pleasant (9-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.