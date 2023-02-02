Frazier advanced to its first WPIAL Class AA Wrestling Team Tournament semifinals with a pair of victories on Wednesday.
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Frazier, in its first year in the WPIAL team playoffs, defeated Hopewell in the first round, 48-12. The Commodores won their quarterfinal match by upsetting fourth-seeded Highlands, 45-30.
Mount Pleasant won its opening match with a 38-28 win against Montour, but lost in the quarterfinals to Burgettstown, 42-25.
Southmoreland's season came to an end with a 70-6 loss to Burgettstown. Jefferson-Morgan fell to Quaker Valley, 42-36, in the first round.
