PERRYOPOLIS -- Injuries had deprived Frazier of starting quarterback Brayden Boggs and star senior Kenny Fine during a two-game losing streak.
Fine returned in grand fashion Friday night and Dom Dorcon stepped in behind center and ran an offense that scored six touchdowns as the Commodores got back on track with a 40-14 victory over visiting Waynesburg Central in a Century Conference clash.
Fine ran for 172 yards, including touchdowns of 35, 35 and 70 yards, on just 11 carries after missing last week's game at McGuffey. Dorcon completed 2 of 4 passes for 46 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown to Luke Santo, and also ran for 47 yards and a score in replacing Boggs, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.
"We got banged up pretty good and had to deal with some injuries," Frazier coach Greg Boggs said. "It was good seeing some of the kids come back.
"Brayden was off to a really good start but Dom stepped in and did a nice job of leading the team. We were able to get Kenny back and he looked like his old self tonight."
It didn't take long for Fine to have an impact. He took a sweep to the right 35 yards for a touchdown on the Commodores' first play from scrimmage and Coton Arison's two-point conversion run made it 8-0.
The Raiders (0-4, 0-4) answered with a strong drive capped by quarterback Darnell Johnson's 13-yard touchdown run midway through the opening quarter and Chase Henkins' extra-point kick made it 8-7.
"Their quarterback is a gifted player and did a nice job running the ball today," Boggs said. "Our defense had to make sure that we contained him as much as possible but he broke some decent runs."
The Commodores (2-1, 2-2) fired right back with Fine again breaking free for a 35-yard touchdown run to give the host's a 14-7 lead.
Less than a minute later Frazier was on the board against thanks to a 46-yard TD jaunt by Christian Mingrino to make it 20-7 after one quarter.
"Our offensive line played well and opened the running lanes and gave Dom some time back there, too," Boggs said.
Dorcon's scoring pass to Santo and Tristen Scott's extra point put the score at 27-7 with 8:57 left in the second quarter.
Fine exploded for his long 70-yard TD just under three minutes later to give Frazier a commanding 34-7 halftime lead.
"Kenny had a big night," Boggs said.
Dorcon scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter and Waynesburg running back Breydon Woods capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Woods, a freshman, led coach Chad Coss's Raiders with 152 rushing yards on 25 carries. Johnson added 88 yards on the ground on 23 carries but was limited to just one completion in 10 pass attempts.
"After giving up that first drive, I thought our defense played pretty well the rest of the game," Boggs said.
Though he was satisfied with the win, Boggs was already turning the page not long after the game.
"You've got to keep going," he said. "We're in a tough conference and we're 2-1. It's up to us. If we get through Char-Houston, Beth-Center and Wash High then we get into the playoffs but we've got to take it one game at a time.
"Now we'll come back on Monday and try to keep getting better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.