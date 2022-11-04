WB Fraz Molly Yauch FILE

Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Frazier’s Molly Yauch passes the ball as teammate Jensyn Hartman looks on in the background during a WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal match against Western Beaver on Oct. 27. The Lady Commodores will meet Serra Catholic in the final, 11 a.m. Saturday at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.

 Rob Burchianti | Herald-Standard

Charleroi’s boys soccer team will shoot for a WPIAL championship tonight while Mount Pleasant’s girls soccer team and Frazier’s girls volleyball team will vie for a district title on Saturday.

