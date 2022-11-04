Charleroi’s boys soccer team will shoot for a WPIAL championship tonight while Mount Pleasant’s girls soccer team and Frazier’s girls volleyball team will vie for a district title on Saturday.
The eighth-seeded Cougars (17-2) face No. 2 Winchester Thurston (15-2-1) in the Class 1A final 8 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.
Charleroi’s path to the final included wins over No. 9 Freedom, 2-0, No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-2, and No. 4 Eden Christian, 1-0. The Cougars lost twice to the Centurions in the regular season and finished second to them in Section 2 but pulled off the upset in their third meeting.
Cougars star Arlo McIntyre scored the only goal in the win over Eden Christian.
Winchester Thurston defeated No. 15 California, 8-1, No. 10 Serra Catholic, 4-0, and No. 3 Sewickley Academy, 4-3 in overtime, to reach the final.
The Lady Vikings and Lady Commodores are both in action 11 a.m. Saturday.
No. 2 Mount Pleasant (19-1) takes on No. 5 Avonworth (18-3), also at Highmark Stadium.
The Section 3 champion Lady Vikings are led by Riley Gesinski, who scored the winning goal in overtime in a 1-0 semifinal win over No. 3 South Park and poured in seven goals in a 12-0 first-round win over No. 15 West Mifflin. The Lady Vikings beat No. 7 Freeport in the quarterfinals, 4-0.
The Lady Antelopes got to the final by knocking off No. 12 Keystone Oaks, 10-0, No. 13 Hopewell, 6-1, and No. 1 North Catholic, 2-1. Avonworth finished second behind North Catholic in Section 1.
Second-seeded and undefeated Frazier (21-0) will be playing in its third WPIAL final when it takes on No. 1 Serra Catholic at Robert Morris University’s UMPC Events Center. The Lady Commodores won the title in 2010 and lost in 2018.
“I’m really excited,” Frazier coach Mandy Hartman said. “It’s a great thing for our community and for the program itself.”
It’s a family affair for the Lady Commodore as well.
“To have two daughters on the team (senior Jensyn Hartman and sophomore Gracen Hartman), that’s special,” said Mandy Hartman, whose assistant coach is her husband Don Hartman.
“Now all three of our girls (including the graduated Logan Hartman) have played in a WPIAL championship in both volleyball and softball. I think that’s really special for us as a family.”
Frazier defeated No. 15 Trinity Christian and No. 10 Western Beaver, both 3-0, and then survived a five-set match with Section 2 rival and sixth-seeded Mapletown in the semifinals to get to the championship.
Serra Catholic has beaten No. 16 Burgettstown and No. 9 Carmichaels, both 3-0, and then topped No. 5 Bishop Canevin in the semifinals, 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.