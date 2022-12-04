CLAYSVILLE — Frazier rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half but Avella scored the final five points to pull out a 53-48 boys basketball victory at the McGuffey Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
Westley Burchianti tossed in a team-high 19 points, Bryce Wright added 12 points, including two clinching free throws, and Colton Burchianti scored six of his eight points in the fourth quarter along with a key block and assist as the Eagles improved to 1-1.
Keyshaun Thompson hit four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 21 points for the Commodores (0-2) who also got seven points apiece from Logan Butcher and Brennan Stewart. Frazier was coming off a 66-32 loss to the host Highlanders on Friday.
“We didn’t want to be 0-2 after this tournament, however, I’m proud of their effort in both games,” Commodores coach Zach Keefer said. “McGuffey is a real good team. I thought they stressed us and put us in situations where we were able to learn from it and be better because of it.
“Today, we had some opportunities down the stretch but in the end-of-the-game situations we didn’t make our layups or take care of the ball. We just didn’t execute well enough and Avella did the little things to win.”
Frazier fell behind 35-26 early in the third quarter after an 11-point run by the Eagles sparked by 3-pointers from Wright, Westley Burchianti and Ryan Marker. Burchianti drew his third foul soon after and went to the bench for the rest of the quarter.
The Commodores took advantage, closing the frame with an 11-4 run that included a 3-pointer by Butcher and five points by Stewart to pull within 39-37.
Frazier opened the fourth quarter with an 8-3 burst on a pair of 3-pointers by Josh Higbee and two free throws by Lucas Roebuck to go up 45-42.
Colton Burchianti rallied the Eagles back in front by scoring the next six points, the last two coming after an offensive rebound, to put Avella on top 48-45.
Brock Alekson’s bucket got the Commodores within one and Butcher’s steal led to a Thompson foul and he made one of two free throws to tie it at 48-48.
Stewart grabbed the rebound of the missed free throw to give Frazier a chance to reclaim the lead but Colton Burchianti blocked Alekson’s shot and Avella grabbed possession.
The game was still tied with 37 seconds remaining when freshman Cody Day scored off of Colton Burchianti’s inbound pass to put the Eagles ahead by two, and Wright, also a freshman, swished both ends of a one-and-one with 13.7 seconds left to seal the win.
The Commodores missed three close-in shots and turned the ball over three times in the final two minutes.
“I think they realize we’ve got to work on all the fundamental things to be a little more efficient,” Keefer said. “But credit to Avella. They got their hands in passing lanes, they moved the ball well and they hit shots in critical moments and they finished it off at the line.”
“You can’t ask to be in a better game, coming down to the last couple possessions. Even with the loss I think we can learn from this and we’ll be better moving forward.”
Thompson was named to the All-Tournament team, as was Westley Burchianti for the Eagles.
“Keyshaun is our engine,” Keefer said. “We go as he goes. He’s our soul, our energy guy, whether it’s on offense or defense. I thought he was well deserving of that honor.
“I know, though, that he would rather have a team victory than that.”
