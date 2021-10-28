JEFFERSON HILLS -- Mandy Hartman demands maximum effort from her players and that's one of the reasons she's coached Frazier into a perennial power in girls volleyball.
That includes hustling after every ball.
"That's something we preach everyday, don't ever give up on a ball," Hartman said. "If the ball's on the floor we better have a body on the floor. It's just a philosophy thing."
Hartman's daughter Jensyn Hartman and Maddie Stefancik took that to heart late in the fourth set of Wednesday night's WPIAL Class AA first round playoff match against South Park at Thomas Jefferson High School.
Their heroics helped propel the eighth-seeded Lady Commodores to a 3-1 victory over the ninth-seeded Lady Eagles.
With the score tied 23-23 in the fourth set, a South Park serve deflected well past Frazier's baseline. Stefancik raced far back to keep the ball in play and Jensyn Hartman sent a free ball high and well over the net from just inside the baseline.
The ball seemed destined to soar out of bounds but as two South Park players backed away it landed just inside the line to give the Lady Commodores the crucial go-ahead point.
"That's unbelievable," Mandy Hartman said. "I don't think anybody in the gym expected that ball to be in, including them."
Jensyn Hartman agreed.
"I was actually shocked that ball dropped," she admitted.
The Lady Eagles (11-6) then hit a return wide of the line and Frazier (16-1) was on its way to the quarterfinals where top-seeded North Catholic looms.
The two will meet at noon Saturday on the Lady Trojans' court.
"What an ending, huh? And it couldn't have been more fitting that our senior Abby Scott served the ball," Mandy Hartman said. "She's come through big for us all season. She's clutch back there."
After the first two sets, it didn't seem Frazier would need any sort of dramatic finish to win the match.
The Lady Commodores went on a 10-3 run in the first set to turn a 9-8 deficit into an 18-12 lead and went on to a 25-17 win and a 1-0 lead. Frazier completely dominated the second set in rolling a 25-10 win and a 2-0 advantage.
The Lady Eagles refused to cave in, though, and battled back to earn a 25-21 win in the third set.
"It's been typical for us all year, that third set," Mandy Hartman said. "It's like our nemesis. We got a little lackadaisical. I don't think we were as aggressive."
Frazier held a slight lead most of the fourth set but couldn't get any separation and South Park tied it at 23-23. The Lady Commodores had dropped a point a short while earlier even though Jensyn Hartman dove into the stands, despite dealing with an injured knee, to keep a ball in play that Molly Yauch returned on a point they eventually lost.
"My team means the world to me so I wanted to show them we don't want to give up on a ball, we have to go after everything," Jensyn Hartman said.
That hustle would pay off just a few points later with the key point of the match.
"It was a close set but we never gave up on each other and we kept pushing through it," Jensyn Hartman said of the fourth set.
Mandy Hartman was relieved the match wasn't extended.
"Any time you win the first two and then drop the next two, that's tough," she said. "It's really hard to regroup from that. I'm just glad we're not playing a fifth set."
She saw many heroes in the win.
"I thought Grace Vaughn played a great game in the front row," she said. "She had some nice blocks along with Eliza Newcomer, she's been strong for us at the net all season."
Jensyn Hartman led Frazier in kills (21) and service points (14). Newcomer had 10 kills and eight blocks and Scott contributed 12 service points. The Lady Commodores also got 26 assists from Gracen Hartman, 27 digs from Yauch and two blocks from Braylin Salisbury.
Frazier now faces a formidable challenge with its trip to North Catholic.
"We'll just try our best," Jensyn Hartman said. "That's the goal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.