The Frazier girls volleyball team secured the early advantage in its run to a Section 3-AA title with a 3-0 victory Thursday night at Carmichaels.
The Lady Commodores remain undefeated, improving to 5-0 in the section and 7-0 overall. The Lady Mikes are 4-1 in both the section and overall.
Frazier won a close opening set, 25-23. The second set was also close with the Lady Commodores prevailing, 25-21. The visitors closed out the straight-sets victory by winning the third set, 25-13.
Frazier's Jensyn Hartman was tough at the net with 23 kills. Braylin Salisbury added nine kills. Gracen Hartman distributed 30 assists. Molly Yauch had a strong defensive effort with 16 digs.
Grace Vaughn had 17 service points and Maddie Stefancik added 14 for Frazier. Eliza Newcomer finished with six blocks.
Carmichaels' Kendall Ellsworth had a strong, all-around performance with 25 assists, 12 digs and 12 service points. Beth Cree had a double-double with 10 kills and 12 digs, as did Carlee Roberts with 14 digs and 10 service points. Mikayla Andrews finished with seven kills and Sophia Zalar had three blocks.
Mapletown 3, Avella 0 -- The Lady Eagles put up a fight, but the visiting Lady Maples returned home with a sweep of their Section 2-A match.
Mapletown (6-0, 7-0) won by the scores, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23.
Ella Menear led the Mapletown attack with 14 digs and 11 kills. Macee Cree finished with 29 assists and six digs. Krista Wilson (8 kills, 13 digs), Taylor Dusenberry (8 kills, 16 digs), Riley Pekar (12 digs), and MeKenzie Reda (9 digs) also contributed to the Lady Maples' road win.
Belle Vernon 3, Elizabeth Forward 1 -- The Lady Leopards dropped the first set, but rallied to win the next three for a Section 3-AAA road victory against the Lady Warriors.
Elizabeth Forward won the first set, 25-21. Belle Vernon (1-4, 3-4) tied the match by taking the second set, 25-18, and then secured the victory by winning the next two sets, 25-18, 25-22.
Lindsay Nagy (8 kills), Gianna Anderson (5 digs), and Ally Sedlak (6 points) were the Lady Leopards' stats leaders.
Albert Gallatin 3, Waynesburg Central 0 -- The Lady Colonials fended off the visiting Lady Raiders for a non-section victory in three sets.
Albert Gallatin (6-1) swept to victory by the scores, 25-10, 27-25, 25-22.
The Lady Colonials received noteworthy performances from Elizabeth Murtha (5 blocks, 14 kills, 7 digs), Emma Eckert (3 aces, 6 digs, 18 assists), DJ Thomas (5 digs), Laney Wilson (5 blocks, 10 kills, 8 digs), Kennedy Felio (15 assists), and Mia Moser (7 digs).
Seton-La Salle 3, California 0 -- The visiting Lady Rebels downed the Lady Trojans for a non-section road victory.
Seton-La Salle won in straight sets, 25-12, 25-11, 26-24.
Tayla Pascoe finished with 11 digs and seven kills for California. Jordyn Cruse had a strong defensive game with 21 digs and Gianna Grillo finished with 15 assists. Alexis Sherman had six digs.
Boys soccer
Bentworth 9, Beth-Center 1 -- The home team blew the Section 4-A match open with six goals in the second half for a victory over the Bulldogs.
Jerzy Timlin, Julian Hays and Landon Urcho all scored two goals for the Bearcats (4-0-1, 7-1-1). Coltyn Lusk, John Scott and Ryan Colbert had one goal apiece.
Urcho, Timlin and Scott also finished with two assists each.
Beth-Center slips to 0-5-0 in the section and 0-8-0 overall.
Charleroi 9, Brownsville 1 -- Eben McIntyre scored five goals, including a hat trick in the first half, to lead the Cougars to a Section 3-AA victory over the visiting Falcons.
Dom Yocolano netted a pair of goals for Charleroi (6-0-0, 6-1-0), and Jacob Caruso and Joel Chambers scored a goal apiece.
Michael Stetson scored a penalty kick in the first half for Brownsville (1-5-0, 1-7-1). The Falcons' Bryce Fisher faced 30 shots.
The Cougars' Nate Mazon made three saves.
