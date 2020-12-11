Sometimes it takes awhile for players to adjust to a new coach.
That was the case early in Winston Shaulis's first season at the helm of Frazier's girls basketball team.
The Lady Commodores broke out of the gate slowly, losing their first five games in getting off to a 2-8 start. Frazier went 7-4 in its next 11 games, though, to clinch a playoff spot. Then, as the last seed in a 12-team field, it threw a scare into fifth-seeded South Side Beaver before falling by a 61-47 score in a first-round game that was tied 43-43 early in the fourth period.
"The girls progressed 10-fold across the season," Shaulis said. "They focused all the way though, trying to do all the little things correctly throughout practice. We were a totally different team halfway through the season and kept getting better after that.
"I couldn’t have been prouder of those girls in the playoff game. We had a good game plan and they followed it and we were in that game most of the way."
The Lady Commodores lost 1,000-point scorer Sierra Twigg to graduation as well as Lindsey Somers but have a good bit of experience returning, including seniors Kaelyn Shaporka and McKenzie Miller.
"We do have about four or five key contributors from last year returning to the varsity," Shaulis said. "We had one girl, Kaelyn's twin sister Kendall, who tore her ACL and was out all of last season. So she's excited and looking forward to being back.
"We have younger girls who last year got a lot of experience and we have a core of freshmen that are coming up through that are going to get some time as well."
In addition to the Shaporka twins and Miller, Shaulis's rotation will include junior Eliza Newcomer, sophomore Delaney Warnick and freshmen Molly Yauch and Taylor Hazelbaker.
"McKenzie and Eliza will be forwards, the rest are guards," Shaulis said. "I can switch different girls in and out in different schemes."
Kaelyn Shaporka, who had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the playoff loss to South Side Beaver, has assumed the role of team leader, according to Shaulis.
"Kaelyn's a big voice within the girls," he said. "A lot of them are just trying to do their part and doing well. They're all pushing one another. But Kaelyn is someone that not only the younger ones but the older girls look up to with her experience."
Shaulis, whose assistant coach is Hannah Kline, and his players have had to navigate their way through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everybody’s really been affected with COVID going on," Shaulis said. "We weren’t able to do much over the summer, so that was kind of disappointing because we were looking forward to that time, just like any other coach or program, during the offseason.
"We were limited in the amount of practice time we had, but I think we were able to make up for it once we got going in the fall. Girls were taking advantage of the open gyms."
Frazier was 9-14 overall and finished in fourth place with a 6-6 record in Section 3-AA last year. This year the Lady Commodores and Carmichaels have moved over into Section 2-AA where they will join Beth-Center, California, Serra Catholic and Seton LaSalle
"I think again we'll be competitive within our section," Shaulis said. "Some of those schools were 3A teams that are dropping down to 2A (Seton LaSalle and Beth-Center). It is exciting, some of those schools we're playing. We're looking for that competitiveness. We haven't won a girls section championship since 1974. We're looking to change that as a program."
Despite dealing with an unusual offseason, Shaulis feels his team has adjusted to him as he enters his second year.
"They're a little bit more understanding of the expectations," Shaulis said. "I know the girls are hungry. They're looking forward to the season."
