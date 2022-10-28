PERRYOPOLIS -- Frazier remained perfect at 20-0 and earned a spot in the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball semifinals with a 3-0 win over Western Beaver on Thursday night.
The victory didn't come easy for the second-seeded Lady Commodores, though.
After dominating the first game, 25-14, Frazier had to battle its way to a pair of 25-22 wins in the next two sets to close out the 10th-seeded Lady Golden Beavers.
Gracen Hartman led the way for the Lady Commodores with 25 assists and 19 service points, and sister Jensyn Hartman delivered 16 kills.
"I really loved the way we came out," Frazier coach Mandy Hartman said. "I would've been a little happier if we would've stayed at that level of play for the entire three sets.
"But, hey, it's a 3-0 win. At this point I'm happy with that. It feels good to be in the final four."
Frazier will face a familiar foe in Tuesday's semifinals.
Sixth-seeded Mapletown, which finished second to the Lady Commodores in Section 2-A, upended No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1, on the same floor in the second game of the doubleheader. Frazier won their two regular-season meetings, both by 3-1 scores, which are the only two blemishes on the Lady Maples' 18-2 record.
Jensyn Hartman proved to be too much for Western Beaver to handle in the opening set.
"She had a good game," Mandy Hartman said of her senior daughter. "I really liked her play in the first set. She was winning points with authority."
After Addison Schultz's block point finished off the first game for Frazier, the hosts cruised to leads of 11-3 and 17-8 in the second game.
At that point the Lady Commodores seemed to lose focus and Western Beaver came roaring back. The Lady Beavers went on a 7-1 run to get within three. Frazier answered with three straight points but the visitors responded with the next five to whittle the gap to 21-20.
Frazier regrouped and notched the next three points, including a Jensyn Hartman kill and a Maddie Salisbury block.
"Maddie Salisbury did a great job on the right side," Mandy Hartman said of the freshman. "She won some big points for us."
Western Beaver put up the next two points before a Jensyn Hartman's well-place kill closed out the set.
Undaunted, the Lady Beavers gave an inspired effort in the third game and built advantages of 13-8 and 19-12.
"We let up a little bit," Mandy Hartman said. "We were hitting some balls out of bounds. We were just making unforced errors. We were missing serves. At this point in the season you can't do that. All these teams are good."
Frazier fought back with a 9-2 spurt to take the lead with the last three points coming on Maddie Stefancik's serve, including two aces.
The Lady Beavers snatched the lead back at 22-21 with two straight points.
The Lady Commodores reeled off the final four points which included consecutive kills by Braylin Salisbury, who had eight on the night, and three straight service points by Maria Felsher with the final one being a match-ending ace.
Felsher had 11 service points, Schultz totaled three blocks and Molly Yauch came up with 22 digs for Frazier.
"It was a well-rounded effort," Mandy Hartman said of her team's outing, especially noting Felsher's performance under pressure.
"Maria has been great this year, solid on defense, and she's scored so many points for us on her serve. She's really stepping up in those clutch opportunities. Those were really big points and she kept serving aggressively.
"I told the girls you can't play afraid to lose. You've got to want to win and you've got to play like it. She did that. I liked her tenacity back there."
The other semifinal match on Tuesday pits No. 1 Serra Catholic (17-1), which defeated another Section 2-A team in Carmichaels, 3-0 with scores of 25-17, 26-24 and 25-21, against No. 5 Bishop Canevin (17-5), which knocked off No. 4 Union, 3-1.
