Frazier’s fourth-quarter rally came up short in a 40-37 non-section setback to Monessen on Wednesday at Henry DiVirgillio Field House.
The Lady Greyhounds (2-2, 8-3) had a 17-5 lead after the first quarter, and extended their advantage to 26-10 at halftime. The Lady Commodores (2-3, 3-9) cut into the deficit with an 11-9 edge in the third and nearly pulled off the comeback with a 16-5 advantage in the fourth.
Monessen’s Qitarah Hardison scored a game-high 16 points, and teammate Kendelle Weston added 12.
Sierra Twigg led Frazier in scoring with 15. She is five points shy of 1,000 for her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.