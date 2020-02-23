Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence and Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels won their second straight PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Complex inside the Ed Fry Arena.
Lawrence, a senior that has committed to Lehigh University, pinned St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Keegan Rothrock in 5:32 to earn gold in the 160-pound weight class. He opened the tournament on Friday with a fall in 3:13 to advance to the quarterfinals, where he earned a fall in 1:49.
Lawrence (21-0, 117-12) won by a 17-0 technical fall in 4:32 over Phillisburg-Osceola’s Hunter Weitoish in the semifinals. Lawrence is a two-time defending state champion. He looks for his third straight state title in two weeks at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Michaels, who is also a senior, won by fall in 3:58 over Huntingdon Area’s Roland Mills in the finals at 120. The Campbell University recruit will be looking for his first state championship in his third trip to Hershey. Michaels was third in the state a year ago.
Michaels improved to 42-2 this season and 120-10 in his career. He also moved into the top spot for career victories at Elizabeth Forward. Michaels didn’t wrestle on the varsity team as a freshman.
Michaels won his first two bouts by fall in 2:39 and 3:34 before a 6-0 decision over Bald Eagle Area’s Cooper Gilham in the semifinals. Michaels scored one takedown apiece in the first and second periods before securing a reversal in the third and riding Gilham out.
Michaels will have some company in Hershey, as teammates Dylan Bruce (126) and Ethan Cain (195) advanced to states for the first time in their careers.
Cain, a senior, earned fifth place at 195 with an 8-1 decision over Southmoreland’s Bret Huffman. Cain is 36-9 this season and 102-51 in his career.
Huffman, who is also a senior, qualified for the state tournament for the first time. Huffman is 24-7 this year and 57-47 in his career.
Bruce had to give up a medical forfeit to Tussey Mountain’s Hunter Horton at 126 to place sixth, but the sophomore had already qualified for states prior to the round. Bruce is 18-6 this year and 52-16 in his career.
Mount Pleasant senior Damian George finally got over the hump and qualified for states after three near-misses in the regionals. George won his preliminary bout, but lost in the quarterfinals to Chestnut Ridge’s Ross Dull. He came back with three straight wins; including a 12-2 major decision over Bedford’s Camden Koontz in the blood round, to assure a spot on the podium.
George earned a 4-2 decision in sudden victory over Horton in the consolation semis before an 8-3 setback to Dull in the third-place bout. He is 34-10 this season and 117-54 for his career.
Viking sophomore Luke Geibig has advanced to states for the second time in as many years following a sixth-place finish at 113. Like his teammate, Geibig lost in the quarterfinals, but came back with victories to reach the podium. Geibig earned a 4-0 decision over Mount Union’s Bryce Beatty in the blood round.
Geibig improved his season record to 35-14. His career mark is 67-28.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Jonathan Wolfe reached the semifinals at 220 on Friday to guarantee himself a spot on the podium and his first trip to Hershey as a junior. Wolfe trailed 6-5 in the third period of his first-round bout, but rallied for the fall in 4:56 before winning his quarterfinal bout via medical forfeit.
Wolfe, who finished in sixth place, improved this year to 25-14, and he has a career record of 51-47.
Beth-Center’s Kyle McCollum (120) and Todd Fisher (138) finished in seventh place.
Yough’s Shane Momyer was eighth at 106.
The state championships will be held March 5-7 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
