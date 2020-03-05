HERSHEY — Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence moved one step closer to a three-peat after winning in the first round of the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Lawrence will be joined by Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels in the quarterfinals that begin this morning at 9.
Mount Pleasant’s Luke Geibig (36-15) remains alive for a medal at 113 pounds. The sophomore won his preliminary bout, 2-0, but lost by technical fall in the first round.
Lawrence (22-0, 118-14) was surprised when Brockway’s Noah Bash (27-11) shot off the whistle and was in on the legs of the Lehigh University recruit, but Lawrence was able to defend the attempt, score the takedown, pick up two near-fall points and pin Nash in 1:37 at 160.
“On the first shot, I was a little surprised, but that’s my fault,” Lawrence said. “I need to be ready for anything. I will be ready for a quick attack from my opponent in tomorrow’s match. Most of my opponents tend to slow the match down and try and get me to shoot and hope to counter off my attack, but he had a different strategy. Besides that first shot, I was pretty pleased with how I wrestled. I was able to work on top and get a turn before I pinned him. I have been really working on top and trying to get better at it.”
Lawrence wrestles Southern Columbia’s Gavin Garcia (24-2) in the round of eight. Garcia earned a 7-0 decision over Wilson Area’s Anthony Micci in the first round.
A potential finals matchup between Lawrence and Notre Dame -- Green Pond’s Andrew Cerniglia (44-1) could be in the works, but that is the furthest thing from Lawrence’s mind at the moment. Cerniglia, a senior, won the state title last year at 145.
“I am just looking forward to my next match,” Lawrence said. “I am not looking at anything beyond my match tomorrow. I really don’t scout my opponents or anything like that. Gameplans really don’t matter a whole lot because you have to go out and execute."
Michaels (43-3, 121-11) built up a 7-0 lead with a takedown, two near-fall points, an escape and another takedown before pinning Williams Valley’s Michaels Myers (32-4) in 2:48 at 120.
“I like to keep my pace up, get him backing up and control the match,” Michaels said. “I was happy that I got my tilt. There were a couple of times that he (the referee) didn’t call it, but I was able to get it. I was pretty pleased to be leading 4-0 after the first period.”
Michaels, who is a Campbell University recruit, meets Reynolds’ Cole Bayless (31-10) in the round of eight. Michaels pinned Bayless in last year’s state tournament in 5:19, but he only had a 2-0 lead at the time of the fall after scoring a reversal.
Michaels was set to have a possible rematch with Southern Columbia’s Kole Biscoe, who handed the senior a 4-3 setback in the semifinals of last year’s state tournament, but Bayless defeated Biscoe in sudden victory, 4-2. Michaels’ focus remains on winning the Warriors’ first state title, so he is not concerned with the fact that he is not wrestling Biscoe.
“Usually, I don’t pay too much attention to who my opponent is,” Michaels said. “I just wrestle the same no matter who it is. It would have been nice to wrestle him (Biscoe), but I would rather be in the quarterfinals, regardless of who my opponent is.”
The Vikings’ Damian George (126) suffered setbacks of 5-4 and 5-0 to finish his senior year at 34-12. George’s career record was 117-56, including one trip to the state tournament.
Southmoreland’s Bret Huffman (195) had his high school career come to a close after losing his first two matches. Huffman’s season mark was 25-10, and his career mark 57-49 career.
Elizabeth Forward’s Ethan Cain (195) finished his high school career at 102-53 after losing two matches. Cain was 36-11 his senior year. Teammate Dylan Bruce (126) dropped his first two bouts to end his sophomore season at 18-8.
Jefferson-Morgan’s Jonathan Wolfe (220) finished his junior season at 25-16 after losing his first two contests at 220.
